Failed Nigeria and South Africa hosting bids revealed by Caf

Caf have revealed that South Africa and Nigeria failed with bids to host the Caf Champions League final after falling short of the hosting criteria.

Al Ahly, who are expected to make it to the final after claiming a 4-0 first-leg win over ES Setif in the semis, have been against the idea of playing the final in Morocco.

Chances are high that the defending champions will meet Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca, who defeated Petro de Luanda 3-1 in the first meeting of the semi-final, in the final and they felt it is unfair for them to play in the venue that favours their opponents.

It prompted the Egyptian FA to submit a late bid to host the final but it was rejected, and that is when Caf also explained why South Africa and Nigeria failed to get a chance to host the fixture.

"Caf appreciates and fully understands the complaints and concerns raised by Al Ahly SC and the EFA and is committed to the principles of fairness, justice and equality of all clubs and member associations," the body said in a statement.

"Morocco and Senegal were the only countries that fulfilled the host country bid criteria after CAF requested its 54 member associations to submit bids to host the TotalEnergies Caf Champions League one-leg final. Egypt did not submit a bid.

"South Africa and Nigeria submitted documents expressing an interest to host the TotalEnergies Caf Champions League but did not fulfill the host country bidding criteria. Egypt did submit a bid to host the TotalEnergies Caf Confederation Cup Final but did not fulfill the host country bidding criteria."

Caf went on to further explain how the decision to award the North Africa nation the right to host the final was reached before revealing a plan to change the format of the final.

"Caf subsequently awarded the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League final to Morocco, after Senegal withdrew its bid," the statement continued.

"As previously stated, there are currently discussions underway within CAF to revert to the old two-legged home and away final to determine the winner of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League, rather than the one-leg final."

Al Ahly defeated Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 last season to secure the continental crown.