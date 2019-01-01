Fahad Bayo: Vipers SC complete the signing of Buildcon FC striker

The striker arrives at the club even though the Venoms had already signed four forwards

Premier League (UPL) side Vipers SC have completed the signing of striker Fahad Bayo from Buildcon.

Bayo's arrival at the Kitende-based side is expected to sharpen the club's forward line that hugely depended on Dan Sserunkuma in the previous campaign.

The former Proline striker has penned a deal which will see him don the Venom's jersey until 2021. Bayo was key in Buildcon's 2018/19 campaign which saw the Ndola club book a historic Caf Confederation Cup slot for the ongoing season. He scored five goals for Team Kopala.

“I made this decision to join Vipers because I know I can attain my goals at this special club. It was a tough decision to leave Zambia but I felt the need to re-establish myself in the Ugandan league hence the decision to sign for Vipers,” Bayo told the club's website.

“My last game in the Uganda Premier League was a 3-0 defeat to Vipers in 2018. Despite the loss, the atmosphere was good and returning here as Venom is the best thing for me.”

Bayo believes the former league champions can only be a competitive force in Uganda by being effective in front of goal.

“We want to be the best this time around and we can only achieve this fete by scoring goals and winning games,” he added.

The forward will compete for starting berths with Denis Mwemezi, Henry Kitegenyi, Allan Kayiwa and Muhammed Shaban who have also been signed in the ongoing transfer window.