Fabrice Mugheni: DR Congo midfielder about to seal two-year AFC Leopards move

Should the player finally put pen to paper, he is going to be the first foreigner that Ingwe would have acquired in the transfer window

Kenyan Premier League ( ) giants AFC are set to unveil Fabrice Kakule Mugheni soon as their new foreign player.

According to reports reaching Goal, the Democratic Republic of Congo midfielder has already touched down in the country and is at the club’s headquarters finalising the last details of his deal.

“The boy is in town. The club and the player are already in agreement that the deal should last for two years,” a source close to the development told Goal on Wednesday.

More teams

AFC Leopards have been working silently in the transfer market so far and the only player to have confirmed a pre-contract arrangement with them is Peter Thiong’o from Kakamega .

Mugheni is one of the players that left Rwandan giants Rayon Sports in June as the club experienced a mass exodus.

He had joined the Blues for the second time towards the end of the 2017/18 season and played critical roles as they lifted the Rwandan Premier League title in the subsequent season.

The midfielder was the fifth star to leave Rayon Sports after his teammate and goalkeeper Yves Kimenyi and Eric Irambona who signed for rivals SC Kiyovu.

Eric Rutanga and Eric Iradukunda were the other stars who left the troubled giants and joined Police FC.

Mugheni had featured for Rayon Sports in 2015 and his stay through to 2017 helped the club win two titles. The first one was the Rwandan Peace Cup in 2016 before the league title in the 2016/17 season.

Mugheni’s imminent signing comes a day after credible reports linked Kenyan goalkeeper John Oyemba to the 13-time KPL winners.

Although AFC Leopards have so much hope on their Ugandan goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan, the technical bench is understood to have singled out the former custodian as a better back-up for Ochan.

Article continues below

Estone Esiye, who has featured for Premier League sides and Kakamega Homeboyz, has also emerged as a primary target for Ingwe.

AFC Leopards lost all but one of their foreign players in the 2019/20 season because of the financial challenges. Coach Casa Mbungo led the exits as Vincent Habamahoro, Soter Kayumba, Ismail Diara, and Tresor Ndikumana all ditched the club after going for months without pay.

Vincent Oburu is the only star to have confirmed the departure from AFC Leopards thus far.