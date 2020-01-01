Fabrice Mugheni: AFC Leopards sign former Rayon Sports midfielder

The Congolese player comes to bolster the Ingwe squad ahead of the 2020/21 campaign which starts on November 20

Football Federation (FKF) Premier League side AFC have confirmed the arrival of the Democratic Republic of Congo midfielder Fabrice Mugheni.

The 13-time league champions have been working on strengthening their team ahead of the new season. John Oyemba, Harrison Mwendwa, and Bienvenue Shaka are the players already confirmed at the Den.

"We are pleased to announce the signing of Congolese holding midfielder Fabrice Mugheni from Rwanda National Football League side Rayon Sports," Leopards confirmed on their official social media outlets.

More teams

"The former Police FC and Kiyovu SC star midfielder joins us on a 2-year deal."

MUGHENI KARIBU AFC Leopards



We are pleased to announce the signing of Congolese holding midfielder Fabrice Mugheni from Rwanda National Football League side Rayon Sports.



The former Police FC and Kiyovu SC star midfielder joins us on a 2 years deal. #OursForever #INGWE pic.twitter.com/0uBdc3g90m — AFC Leopards SC (@AFCLeopards) October 27, 2020

Mugheni is one of the players that left Rwandan giants Rayon Sports in June as the club experienced a mass exodus.

He had joined the Blues for the second time towards the end of the 2017/18 season and played a critical role as they lifted the Rwandan Premier League title in the subsequent season.

The midfielder was the fifth player to leave Rayon Sports after his teammate and goalkeeper Yves Kimenyi and Eric Irambona, who signed for rivals SC Kiyovu.

Eric Rutanga and Eric Iradukunda were the others who left the troubled giants and joined Police FC.

Mugheni had featured for Rayon Sports in 2015 and his stay through to 2017 helped the club win two titles. The first one was the Rwandan Peace Cup in 2016 before the league title in the 2016/17 season.

Estone Esiye, who has featured for Premier League sides and Kakamega , has also emerged as another target for Ingwe.

AFC Leopards lost all but one of their foreign players in the 2019/20 season because of the financial challenges experienced at the club. Coach Casa Mbungo led the exit as Vincent Habamahoro, Soter Kayumba, Ismail Diara, and Tresor Ndikumana all ditched the club after going for months without pay.

Peter Thiong'o is another player who is expected to be unveiled by the Nairobi-based side after joining from Kakamega Homeboyz.

Vincent Oburu is the only local player to have confirmed his departure from AFC Leopards thus far.

Article continues below

AFC Leopards, who are targeting this season's league title, will start their campaign on November 20 at home against .