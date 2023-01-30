The PGMOL has accepted that Liverpool midfielder Fabinho should've been sent off for his tackle on Evan Ferguson in their FA Cup defeat to Brighton.

PGMOL admit wrong decision made

Fabinho made horror challenge on Ferguson

But somehow only received yellow card

WHAT HAPPENED? Fans were confused and enraged in equal measure on Sunday when Fabinho somehow avoided a straight red card for a reckless challenge on Brighton's young striker Ferguson, completely missing the ball and instead catching his Achilles from behind. Refereeing body PGMOL has since accepted that the challenge was enough to warrant a red card, despite David Coote not being sent to the screen to review his decision.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to the BBC, the PGMOL 'has privately let it be known there was enough evidence to warrant a red card' due to the full point of contact from Fabinho's studs to the back of Ferguson's ankle. The 18-year-old was forced off in the 89th minute as a result with the scores level, with Kaoru Mitoma winning the game in injury time with a sensational goal. Ferguson later left the AMEX Stadium on crutches.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It was a challenge that should've triggered an intervention from the game's VAR, with the expectation being that Coote would be sent to the monitor and advised to upgrade the yellow card he gave Fabinho to a red card.

WHAT NEXT? Brighton await the results of further examinations carried out on Ferguson to better understand the extent of the damage. Fans can feel justice was somewhat served with Mitoma's late goal knocking Liverpool out of the FA Cup. The Seagulls face Stoke in the fifth round.