Fabinho blow for Liverpool as ankle ligament damage rules midfielder out until 2020

The Brazil international midfielder picked up an untimely knock during a meeting with Napoli and will sit out the remainder of the calendar year

have revealed that Fabinho will be out of action until 2020, with it confirmed that the international suffered ankle ligament damage against .

The news comes as a serious blow to Jurgen Klopp’s plans, with the South American having become a key component in the Reds’ Premier League title-chasing side.

With a packed schedule ahead of them, Liverpool would have been hoping to avoid any untimely setbacks.

Fabinho will, however, not be seen again for the remainder of the calendar year.

That means that the 26-year-old will sit out important domestic fixtures in an ongoing bid for English top-flight glory, while also missing the Reds’ quest to claim the FIFA Club World Cup crown.

No timescale has been put on his recovery, but those at Anfield are preparing themselves to be without one of the finest holding midfielders in the business for a prolonged period of time.

A statement released on the club’s official website read: “Liverpool can confirm Fabinho suffered ankle ligament damage during the encounter with Napoli in midweek.

“The midfielder needed to be substituted after 18 minutes of the 1-1 draw at Anfield on Wednesday night after falling awkwardly during a challenge.

“Further assessment on the injury has discovered Fabinho will be out of action until the New Year.

“The Brazilian will begin a rehabilitation programme with the Reds’ medical team at Melwood as he works his way back to full fitness.”

