Fabian Hurzeler eyes €10m Juventus starlet Adin Licina as Brighton battle RB Leipzig and Premier League rivals for German playmaker

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Brighton & Hove Albion are closely monitoring rising Juventus attacker Adin Licina following his impressive start to the season on loan in Italy's second tier. Fabian Hurzeler's side face stiff competition from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig and domestic rivals as they weigh up a potential winter approach for the German teenager.

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Seagulls target rising German talent

According to TEAMtalk, both Brighton and Leipzig have added the 19-year-old Germany youth international to their recruitment shortlists after tracking his underlying data and match displays closely. Currently spending the campaign on loan at Serie B side Cremonese, the versatile youngster has already recorded two goals and an assist while operating either on the right flank or as an attacking midfielder. Two unnamed Premier League clubs are also "very interested" in securing his signature.

Free transfer guarantees pure profit

Having come through Bayern Munich's youth ranks before moving to Turin on a free transfer in February 2026, Licina is tied to Juventus until 2029.

Because the Bianconeri signed him without paying a fee, cashing in on the teenager would represent pure profit on their balance sheet, even though Bayern inserted a 30 per cent sell-on clause into the agreement.

That stipulation has contributed to his valuation climbing rapidly since the summer to around €10 million, with both Brighton - continuing their proven model of developing young talent under Hurzeler - and Leipzig viewing a winter deal as realistic if the Italian giants agree to talk.

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Loan recall complicates winter exit

Although no official bids have been tabled yet, the growing attention from England and Germany means the Turin hierarchy must soon decide how to manage the youngster's immediate future.

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Sanctioning a permanent sale in January would require Juventus to terminate his season-long loan at Cremonese early, and club chiefs may instead prefer to let him complete the campaign in Serie B to assess his development further.

Nevertheless, sources indicate that the playmaker himself is keen on the prospect of testing himself in the Premier League.

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Promotion push shapes Turin decision

For the time being, Licina remains fully focused on helping Cremonese mount a sustained challenge for promotion back to Serie A. How he performs over the coming weeks will dictate whether his English and German suitors firm up their interest when the winter transfer window opens in the new year. Alternatively, continuing his rapid upward trajectory could convince Juventus to integrate him into their own first-team squad next summer.