The FA Youth Cup is England's most prestigious youth football competition, serving as a stage for the stars of tomorrow to shine.

Founded in 1952, the likes of George Best, Paul Gascoigne and David Beckham have graced its games, with many more high-profile players going on to forge respectable professional careers for themselves.

GOAL takes a look at the winners of the Under-18 cup competition, as well as the most successful teams.

FA Youth Cup winners: Full list of champions

Season Winners Score* Runners-up 1952-53 Manchester United 9-3 Wolves 1953-54 Manchester United 5-4 Wolves 1954-55 Manchester United 7-1 West Brom 1955-56 Manchester United 4-3 Chesterfield 1956-57 Manchester United 8-2 West Ham 1957-58 Wolves 7-6 Chelsea 1958-59 Blackburn Rovers 2-1 West Ham 1959-60 Chelsea 5-2 Preston 1960-61 Chelsea 5-3 Everton 1961-62 Newcastle United 2-1 Wolves 1962-63 West Ham 6-5 Liverpool 1963-64 Manchester United 5-2 Swindon Town 1964-65 Everton 3-2 Arsenal 1965-66 Arsenal 5-3 Sunderland 1966-67 Sunderland 2-0 Birmingham City 1967-68 Burnley 3-2 Coventry City 1968-69 Sunderland 6-3 West Brom 1969-70 Tottenham 1-1 / 2-2 / 1-0 Coventry City 1970-71 Arsenal 2-0 Cardiff City 1971-72 Aston Villa 5-2 Liverpool 1972-73 Ipswich Town 4-1 Bristol City 1973-74 Tottenham 2-1 Huddersfield Town 1974-75 Ipswich Town 5-1 West Ham 1975-76 West Brom 5-0 Wolves 1976-77 Crystal Palace 1-0 Everton 1977-78 Crystal Palace 1-0 Aston Villa 1978-79 Millwall 2-0 Manchester City 1979-80 Aston Villa 3-2 Manchester City 1980-81 West Ham 2-1 Tottenham 1981-82 Watford 7-6 Manchester United 1982-83 Norwich City 6-5 Everton 1983-84 Everton 4-2 Stoke City 1984-85 Newcastle United 4-1 Watford 1985-86 Manchester City 3-1 Manchester United 1986-87 Coventry City 2-1 Charlton Athletic 1987-88 Arsenal 6-1 Doncaster Rovers 1988-89 Watford 2-1 Manchester City 1989-90 Tottenham 3-2 Middlesbrough 1990-91 Millwall 3-0 Sheffield Wednesday 1991-92 Manchester United 6-3 Crystal Palace 1992-93 Leeds United 4-1 Manchester United 1993-94 Arsenal 5-3 Millwall 1994-95 Manchester United 2-2 (4-3P) Tottenham 1995-96 Liverpool 4-1 West Ham 1996-97 Leeds United 3-1 Crystal Palace 1997-98 Everton 5-3 Blackburn Rovers 1998-99 West Ham 9-0 Coventry City 1999-00 Arsenal 5-1 Coventry City 2000-01 Arsenal 6-3 Blackburn Rovers 2001-02 Aston Villa 4-2 Everton 2002-03 Manchester United 3-1 Middlesbrough 2003-04 Middlesbrough 4-0 Aston Villa 2004-05 Ipswich Town 3-2 Southampton 2005-06 Liverpool 3-2 Manchester City 2006-07 Liverpool 2-2 (4-3P) Manchester United 2007-08 Manchester City 4-2 Chelsea 2008-09 Arsenal 6-2 Liverpool 2009-10 Chelsea 3-2 Aston Villa 2010-11 Manchester United 6-3 Sheffield United 2011-12 Chelsea 4-1 Blackburn Rovers 2012-13 Norwich City 4-2 Chelsea 2013-14 Chelsea 7-6 Fulham 2014-15 Chelsea 5-2 Manchester City 2015-16 Chelsea 4-2 Manchester City 2016-17 Chelsea 6-2 Manchester City 2017-18 Chelsea 7-1 Arsenal 2018-19 Liverpool 1-1 (5-3P) Manchester City 2019-20 Manchester City 3-2 Chelsea 2020-21 Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool

*Note: Before 2018-19, finals were played over two legs, so the aggregate score is listed

Manchester United were a dominant force when the FA Youth Cup was first launched in the 1950s, winning the first five trophies, but the Red Devils didn't enjoy much success again in the competition until the 1990s on.

Famously, Manchester United's 1991-92 FA Youth Cup-winning team featured David Beckham, Gary Neville, Ryan Giggs and Nicky Butt, who would go on to become household names.

Jack Wilshere featured for Arsenal and Paul Pogba enjoyed victory with Manchester United while, more recently, Conor Gallagher was among those who has tasted success with Chelsea.

As well as Man Utd, the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City, Aston Villa, Liverpool and West Ham have been consistent fixtures in the FA Youth Cup finals.

Who has won most FA Youth Cups?

Team Wins Winning years Manchester United 10 1953, 1954, 1955, 1956, 1957, 1964, 1992, 1995, 2003, 2011 Chelsea 9 1960, 1961, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 Arsenal 7 1966, 1971, 1988, 1994, 2000, 2001, 2009 Liverpool 4 1996, 2006, 2007, 2019 Aston Villa 4 1972, 1980, 2002, 2021 Manchester City 3 1986, 2008, 2020 West Ham 3 1963, 1981, 1999 Everton 3 1965, 1984, 1998 Tottenham 3 1970, 1974, 1990 Ipswich Town 3 1973, 1975, 2005 Crystal Palace 2 1977, 1978 Sunderland 2 1967, 1969 Millwall 2 1979, 1991 Watford 2 1982, 1989 Newcastle United 2 1962, 1985 Norwich City 2 1983, 2013 Leeds United 2 1993, 1997 Wolves 1 1958 Coventry City 1 1987 Blackburn Rovers 1 1959 West Brom 1 1976 Middlesbrough 1 2004 Burnley 1 1968

Manchester United are the most successful team in the history of the FA Youth Cup. As of the beginning of the 2021-22 season, the Red Devils had won the competition 10 times.

Chelsea are not far behind their northern rivals with nine titles thanks to a period of dominance in the 2010s, which saw them appear in six successive finals and win five times in a row.

Arsenal have enjoyed consistent levels of success in the competition, while Liverpool and Aston Villa's youth teams have a long tradition too. Man City have appeared in 11 finals, but they have suffered defeat in eight of those.

