FA Cup: Why Yanga SC will carry the day against Simba SC in derby – Zahera

The Congolese tactician picks his former side to get the better of their rivals in the domestic Cup contest set for National Stadium

Mwinyi Zahera has tipped Young Africans (Yanga SC) to eliminate Simba SC from the semi-finals of the on Sunday.

The two giants will clash at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam with Simba eyeing the trophy to complete the double while Yanga are keen to win the trophy and snatch a ticket to the Caf Confederation Cup.

It will be the third meeting between the two giants this season with the first round fixture ending 2-2 while Yanga turned on the screw in the second-round contest to win 1-0 courtesy of a goal from Bernard Morrison.

Zahera, who handled Yanga before he left for Luc Eymael to take charge, has now revealed his former team has the best chance to win the derby.

“Yanga have the biggest chance to beat Simba because they are doing better technically than their opponents and especially they are always better when playing against them [Simba],” Mwinyi is quoted by Sokaletu.

“All Yanga need to do is to continue with where they left, they played very well in the last league match and won 1-0 and they can still win the domestic Cup contest, they stand a good chance.

“Also I know the team is now being handled well by sponsors GSM, they know how to treat the players and with such motivation, they cannot lose in the derby.

“Furthermore, Yanga know very well that if they win the trophy they have a straight ticket to continental football next season, and that is why they will strive even harder to perform, I give them my support and I know they will make it to the final.”

Meanwhile, Simba SC Information Officer Haji Manara says the pressure is with Yanga since if they lose, they will not play in the Confederation Cup next season.

“They will play to win the match and we will play to revenge for the loss we have suffered from them this season and here is where the toughness of the game is,” Manara told reporters.

He added they have already talked with their players to fight hard for the victory insisting that real celebrations come when a team triumphs in derby games.

The winners of the match will qualify for the final to play either Namungo FC or Sahare All Stars who play today in another last-four clash at Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga.