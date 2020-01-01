FA Cup: Yanga SC to face rivals Simba SC as Namungo handed Sahare All Stars

The two giants will meet again this season in the Kariokoo derby after they were drawn together in the knockout competition

Simba SC have been handed rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC) in the semi-finals of the .

The draw was conducted immediately after Simba cruised into the last four after seeing off Azam FC 2-0 at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday night.

Yanga had qualified on Tuesday after seeing off Kagera Sugar 2-1 while Namungo FC eliminated Alliance FC 2-0. Namungo’s opponents Sahare All-Stars defeated Premier League outfit Ndanda FC to book their slot in the semi-finals.

Simba, who are chasing a double after being crowned Mainland Premier League champions with six matches to spare, needed goals by John Bocco and Clatous Chama to see them progress into the next phase of the tournament.

Bocco, who has turned into a key goal-scoring figure for the Wekundu wa Msimbazi since football resumed in , scored the opener in the 40th minute to ensure Simba were leading at the break.

Benedict Haule's misplaced pass was collected by Francis Kahata and the Kenyan's cross into the box was headed in by Bocco with minimal interruption from the opponents.

Simba fought and they were deservedly rewarded in the 57th minute when Chama scored the second to stretch the lead against the defending champions.

Yanga coach Luc Eymael had earlier on Wednesday told Goal they are ready to face any team in the semi-finals.

“To face Simba again? We are ready, but first, they play Azam, who are a very good side and we must wait for the outcome to see who comes top,” Eymael told Goal on Wednesday.

On the Kagera game, Eymael hit out at officiating once again, blaming the match officials for denying his side a clear penalty in the first half.

“The game was tough, it was a difficult game, we conceded a very silly goal, but we recovered and scored two nice goals, we should have received a penalty in the first half, it was a clear penalty, and I don’t know what the referee was thinking,” Eymael continued.

“My players were brought down inside the box and it is very clear that when you are fouled inside the box it is a clear penalty, I looked at the referee waving play on and was shocked with the decision, it was a clear penalty if you ask me.”

During the last league outing, Yanga shocked Simba with a 1-0 beating courtesy of a well-taken free-kick by Ghanaian forward Bernard Morrison, and as such Simba will be going for revenge.

The semi-final matches will be played between July 11 and 12.