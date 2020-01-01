FA Cup: Yanga SC skipper Tshishimbi adamant he is not on strike

The Congolese player has also insisted the Jangwani-based side are keen on playing in the Caf Confederation Cup next season

Yanga SC captain Pappy Kabamba Tshisimbi insists he is not on strike like some fans perceive.

The Congolese midfielder has been out for some time after getting injured and has not played since the resumption of games on June 13.

However, the experienced skipper has hinted he will be back to help his team get results on the pitch.

More teams

"Those accusing me of striking are out of their mind, how can I strike when things are looking up?" Tshishimbi told Mwanaspoti.

"If it is about striking, I could have done it a long time ago when things were not okay.

"The truth is I have been healing and my doctors believe I will be soon fit enough to play."

The player has also stated the 27-time champions have every reason to defeat their bitter rivals Simba SC in the semi-final to stand a chance of playing in the continental competitions.

Wananchi defeated Kagera Sugar 2-1 to qualify to the last four while Wekundu wa Msimbazi eliminated holders Azam FC 2-0 to make it to the next stage.

It will be the third time the two teams are meeting this season in all competitions.

A Bernard Morrison strike was all the Jangwani based side needed to defeat their sworn rivals in the last Kariakoo Derby played on March 8 at the National Stadium.

"Simba are sure of playing in the Caf [after winning the Mainland League]," Tshishimbi added.

"They are not concerned of anything else apart from avenging the [1-0] defeat when we last played them and they want to avoid back to back defeats against Yanga.

"On our part, we need a ticket to play in continental competition. This is our chance; despite being a tough one, we have to give our best and ensure we win.

"This is like a final to us and we have to ensure we win at all costs."

In another semi-final match, Namungo will play Sahare All-Stars and the eventual winner will play in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Simba SC coach Sven Vandenbroeck sensationally claimed he was keen to face sworn rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC) in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

"We lost to Yanga in the second round fixture because my players lost concentration and we could not push ourselves to get an equaliser or even a winning goal,” Vandenbroeck told Goal earlier.

"We wanted to play against them again before the season comes to a close so we can rectify the mistakes we committed against them and beat them, I know it will not be easy but I want to prepare my team to be ready.

Article continues below

"It is a match I am really looking forward to, it is a derby and you know the fans will come in large numbers, the derby is the game for the fans and we will do all we can to make amends and beat them to reach the final."