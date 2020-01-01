FA Cup: Yanga SC 'ready to fluke again' against Simba SC - Nugaz

The two teams are set to play in the Cup semi-final match at the National Stadium on Sunday

Yanga SC communication officer Juma Antonio Nugaz has taunted his counterpart from Simba SC, Haji Manara, stating the Jangwani-based side is ready 'to fluke' again in Sunday's Kariakoo Derby.

A Bernard Morrisson free-kick handed Timu ya Wananchi maximum points in the last meeting on Sunday, March 8 at the National Stadium.

Despite the defeat, Manara has been insisting it was a fluke and Wekundu wa Msimbazi were the better side and they will prove so in the semi-final match.

"We can not stop [Manara] from talking, but if we fluked to beat them in the last meeting, then be rest assured we are determined to fluke again and win on Sunday," Nugaz told reporters.

"Preparations have been on point and we know we have a point to prove at the National Stadium. We are determined to show Simba that we are a quality side and can get back to back wins against them."

The Msimbazi-based side have been boasting about the depth in their squad which gives coach Sven Vandenbroeck a chance to rotate as he pleases. However, that does not worry their opponents.

"We believe in the quality we have in our players and not about quantity," Nugaz continued.

"Coach [Luc Eymael] understands our players better and we have faith he will select a side capable of sending us to the final of the FA Cup. It is all about who can deliver what on the pitch.

"So for [Simba] having many players, it does not worry us, the many players they have will not all be involved. Just selected 11, same case with us. The selected ones will meet and battle it out on the pitch."

Simba have already won the league and are guaranteed a place in the Caf . For Timu ya Wananchi, Sunday's game means more than getting bragging rights, with a spot in the Caf Confederations Cup on the line.

"Kariakoo Derby is a massive game which every team want to win, and we want to ensure we give our fans something to brag about," Nugaz continued.

"But apart from getting the bragging rights, we want to play in continental assignments next season, we want to play in the Caf Confederation Cup and it is the reason why we must win the derby."