FA Cup triumph can spur Leicester City to Carabao Cup title – Ndidi

Wilfred Ndidi stated Leicester City’s FA Cup in the 2020-21 campaign gives the Foxes a mindset that they can lift the Carabao Cup trophy this season.

The King Power Stadium giants square up against Liverpool at Anfield in the quarter-final of the competition on Wednesday.

And ahead of the showdown with Brendan Rodgers’ men, the Nigeria international is bullish of his team’s chances to gun down the former European Champions as well as lift the diadem for the fourth time in their history.

"[Winning the FA Cup last season] gives us this mindset that it is achievable, it is possible, no matter the team you are playing," Ndidi told the Leicester City website.

"It is really possible. The confidence is here. When you think back to that amazing feeling of winning the FA Cup, it is something we have in our minds that we can achieve things together as a group.

"We’ve done it and we can still do it. We’ve done it before and we can do it. It all depends on us to actually be at our best in every single game."

Notwithstanding their hosts having selection issues, the Super Eagle is assured that Rodgers’ squad can produce a performance in the club's final competitive outing before Christmas.

"They’re the same as us because we’ll be having some players missing," he continued.

"They also might have [some players missing], but it’s football. Sometimes you have players injured. It’s something you have to deal with, but for them also. It’s a game where we can get something out of it.

"We’re going there to get something out of it. We believe in ourselves and we just need to do it. You will see the confidence comes from there.”

Some Foxes players have been in isolation over that period of time, while others have picked up injuries, meaning training has been broken at LCFC Training Ground in Seagrave.

"It’s been difficult because we haven’t really had time to train as a group," he added.

Article continues below

"We have to follow the protocol and it’s been difficult because we haven’t been together as a group. We’ve been training individually because of Covid-19, but we’ll just see what comes.

"It feels like [it’s been a long time since Leicester’s last game]. We had been at home for some days so it feels so long.

“Now we have a game coming up, but we haven’t really trained properly together. It feels a little bit better now, but as a group, everyone is not yet back.”