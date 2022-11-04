When is the FA Cup second round draw? Date, time, teams & where to watch

Everything you need to know about the upcoming 2022-23 FA Cup second round draw

The 2022-23 FA Cup promises plenty of action and excitement and teams will soon be whittled down again as the first round proper is contested.

Teams that advanced from the qualifiers pit their wits against teams from League One and League Two, with the winners advancing to the second round.

So when does that draw take place and which teams will be in the hat? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

When is the 2022-23 FA Cup second round draw?

Date: November 7, 2022 Time: 7pm GMT

The draw for the second round of the FA Cup will to be held on Monday November 7, 2022. It will start at 7pm GMT (2pm ET).

Which teams are in the 2022-23 FA Cup second round draw?

A total of 40 teams will participate in the second round of the FA Cup. There are no new entries at this point, so the teams which compete in this round are the 40 winners of the FA Cup first round.

You can see the ball numbers for the draw below.

South Shields or Forest Green Rovers Bolton Wanderers or Barnsley Boreham Wood or Eastleigh Curzon Ashton or Cambridge United Maidenhead United or Dagenham & Redbridge Crawley Town or Accrington Stanley Solihull Moors or Hartlepool United AFC Fylde or Gillingham Peterborough United or Salford City Sutton United or Farnborough Grimsby Town or Plymouth Argyle Milton Keynes Dons or Taunton Town Ebbsfleet United or FC Halifax Town Carlisle United AFC or Tranmere Rovers Bracknell Town or Ipswich Town Chippenham Town or Lincoln City Sheffield Wednesday or Morecambe Hereford or Portsmouth Shrewsbury Town or York City Buxton or Merthyr Town Charlton Athletic or Coalville Town Weymouth or AFC Wimbledon Newport County AFC or Colchester United Stockport County or Swindon Town Doncaster Rovers or King’s Lynn Town Gateshead or Stevenage Fleetwood Town or Oxford City Burton Albion or Needham Market Bradford City or Harrogate Town Port Vale or Exeter City Torquay United or Derby County Bristol Rovers or Rochdale AFC Wycombe Wanderers or Walsall Wrexham AFC or Oldham Athletic AFC Crewe Alexandra or Leyton Orient Barnet or Chelmsford City Woking or Oxford United Chesterfield or Northampton Town Cheltenham Town or Alvechurch Barrow AFC or Mansfield Town

How can I watch the FA Cup second round draw on TV?

The second round draw will be televised live on BBC 2 in the UK.



Country TV channel Stream United Kingdom BBC / ITV BBC iPlayer / ITV Hub United States ESPN ESPN+

BBC and ITV have the rights to broadcast FA Cup in the UK, with streaming available on the BBC iPlayer or the ITV Hub app.

ESPN holds the broadcast rights for the FA Cup in the U.S., with live streaming on ESPN+ along with the occasional televised broadcast.

FA Cup 2022-23 round dates

Date Round Aug 6 - Oct 15, 2022 Qualifying rounds Nov 5, 2022 First round proper Nov 26, 2022 Second round proper Jan 7, 2023 Third round proper Jan 28, 2023 Fourth round proper Mar 1, 2023 Fifth round proper Mar 18, 2023 Quarter-finals Apr 22, 2023 Semi-finals Jun 3, 2023 Final

The 2022-23 FA Cup began on August 6 2022 with the qualifying rounds getting started on that date and running until October 15.

November 4 is the first date for the first round proper, which sees 48 teams join the 32 winners from the qualifying rounds.

Premier League and Championship clubs enter the competition at the third round proper stage, which gets under way in January 2023.

The 2022-23 FA Cup final is scheduled to be played on June 3, 2023 at Wembley Stadium.