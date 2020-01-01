FA Cup final: Namungo FC respect Simba SC but don’t fear them – Hitimana

The Tanzanian tactician says he will deploy the same tactics he used to beat the giants in a previous league outing

Namungo FC coach Thierry Hitimana has revealed they will not fear Simba SC when they come face-to-face in the final of the on Sunday.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi will be keen to seal a treble this season, having won the Mainland Premier League title and the Charity - as they come up against a Namungo side who finished fourth on the league table, at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Sumbawanga, Rukwa.

Hitimana now says as much as they have respect for Simba, they will not fear them and will deploy the same tactics he used last season when they beat the giants 1-0 in a league match played at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

More teams

“We have beaten Simba before and so there is nothing to fear about,” Hitimana told reporters ahead of the clash.

“We respect Simba, they are a big club but that does not make us change our usual format of play and we will use the same approach used in the league last season.

“What I want is to keep everyone in the squad fit because we will play in a final match and who knows, maybe the game will go all the way into the extra time.

“In games like this, it becomes difficult to stimulate players since they know themselves what to do especially considering the fact that most of my players are facing their debut match in the finals.”

His sentiments come just a day after Simba coach Sven Vandenbroeck admitted it will not be easy against Namungo, and he will select his best team for the match.

“It will be our final match of the season and we will, therefore, field our best squad to finish the job,” Vandenbroeck told Goal on Saturday.

Article continues below

“I will not underrate [Namungo], they are not a team to look down upon and therefore, I have told my players what to do and what to expect in such a final, it will be difficult because they can also spring a surprise, so we must be ready to deal with them.

“I am happy we have been training for the last few days since we ended the league and all the players are fit to play, I will go for my best squad, to finish the job and give us another trophy.”

Simba defeated Yanga SC 4-1 in the semi-final to advance to the final, while Namungo narrowly defeated minnows Sahare All-Stars by a solitary goal.