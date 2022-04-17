FA Cup: Fans clash on Twitter before Chelsea vs Crystal Palace semi-final cracker

As Chelsea take on Crystal Palace in Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final at Wembley, football fans have taken to social media to predict who will come out victorious.

Both teams face off en route to securing a ticket to the final where Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool await.

Still hurt by the Champions League exit against Real Madrid, the Stamford Bridge giants are aiming to win the diadem for the ninth time in their history.

Article continues below

Palace have reached the final on two occasions without success.

As the game gets underway, fans have taken to social media to have their say on who will triumph. Many fans feel Chelsea will emerge victorious after 90 minutes.

To the final



Come on Chelsea — SonOfGod (@GABRIELAGBENYE1) April 17, 2022

We might have been unlucky with during this season’s champions league and Carabao cup but no way we end the season trophyless! We are Chelsea, Giant of London and Champions of the world!! 👑 👑 🏅 COME ON CHELSEA!! All African Chelsea fans follow me for a follow back!!💙💙 — Kijana Ya Itumbi🇰🇪🗯️ (@Bartenge254) April 17, 2022

Come on Chelsea! Let's win this#CHECRY — Gbenga Popoola (@Gbengapraiz) April 17, 2022

Our blue's 💙 in Wembley. Come on Chelsea! pic.twitter.com/BbE3CsUdfD — Muhseen (@Muhsinbenumar) April 17, 2022

Come on chelsea💙 — Essov (@aaissass) April 17, 2022

come on Chelsea 🤍 — sulaiman💙🎓👨🏽‍🎓 (@i_invoo) April 17, 2022

However, there are others tipping Crystal Palace to stun the reigning European kings.

If CHELSEA💙 win this match,, call me GOAT

😤😤😤

.

.

.

.#CRYCHE #CHECRY

zaha crystal palace — CHERRY 🌹💖💞🕊️ (@chukwuebuka_360) April 17, 2022

Crystal Palace please win today — Kpono🇬🇭 (@KponoAbasi_) April 17, 2022

A crystal palace win please — Boma (@BomaBadazz) April 17, 2022

Crystal Palace for the win. — Khalil (@TheLonerMan) April 17, 2022

Let’s win our bro Pallace!!! — Rodrigo Branco (@rodrigolbranco) April 17, 2022

If crystal palace win, i’ll get a jersey with olise’s name on it

I’ll even post the pic. Trust me — Jaden (better than sancho) (@mfjaden) April 17, 2022

Who will win this Wembley encounter? Let us know in the comments.