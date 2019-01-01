FA Cup 2019-20: Draw, fixtures, results & guide to each round
The FA Cup in England is the oldest football competition in the world and this season it is into its 139th season.
Teams from the 10th level of the English football pyramid right up to the Premier League compete and it will see a total of 735 teams take part.
Winner-takes-all knockout games mean there is always a chance of a 'giant killing' and there have been plenty of those moments over the years, contributing to the magic of the cup.
With the 2019-20 edition under way, Goal brings you everything you need to know about this season's FA Cup.
FA Cup third round
The draw for the 2019-20 FA Cup third round took place on December 2, 2019. The ties will be played the weekend commencing January 3, 2020.
Liverpool will host Everton in the Merseyside derby in is the round's standout match, while defending champions Manchester City will host League Two side Port Vale.
Elsewhere, Wolves will welcome Man Utd at Molineux, Tottenham travel to Middlesbrough and Arsenal take on Leeds at the Emirates.
|Date
|Match
|TV?
|Jan 3-Jan 6
|Wolves vs Man Utd
|TBC
|Jan 3-Jan 6
|Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest
|TBC
|Jan 3-Jan 6
|Liverpool vs Everton
|TBC
|Jan 3-Jan 6
|Southampton vs Huddersfield
|TBC
|Jan 3-Jan 6
|Manchester City vs Port Vale
|TBC
|Jan 3-Jan 6
|Middlesbrough vs Tottenham
|TBC
|Jan 3-Jan 6
|Watford vs Tranmere Rovers
|TBC
|Jan 3-Jan 6
|Arsenal vs Leeds
|TBC
|Jan 3-Jan 6
|Burnley vs Peterborough
|TBC
|Jan 3-Jan 6
|Leicester vs Wigan
|TBC
|Jan 3-Jan 6
|Charlton Athletic vs West Brom
|TBC
|Jan 3-Jan 6
|QPR vs Swansea
|TBC
|Jan 3-Jan 6
|Fulham vs Aston Villa
|TBC
|Jan 3-Jan 6
|Cardiff vs Forest Green Rovers or Carlisle Utd
|TBC
|Jan 3-Jan 6
|Rochdale or Boston Utd vs Newcastle Utd
|TBC
|Jan 3-Jan 6
|Sheffield Utd vs AFC Flyde
|TBC
|Jan 3-Jan 6
|Oxford Utd vs Exeter City or Hartlepool Utd
|TBC
|Jan 3-Jan 6
|Bristol Rovers or Plymouth Argyle vs Coventry City or Ipswich Town
|TBC
|Jan 3-Jan 6
|Bournemouth vs Luton Town
|TBC
|Jan 3-Jan 6
|Brighton vs Sheffield Wednesday
|TBC
|Jan 3-Jan 6
|Eastleigh or Crewe Alexandria vs Barnsley
|TBC
|Jan 3-Jan 6
|Reading vs Blackpool
|TBC
|Jan 3-Jan 6
|Preston North End vs Norwich
|TBC
|Jan 3-Jan 6
|Millwall vs Newport County
|TBC
|Jan 3-Jan 6
|Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers
|TBC
|Jan 3-Jan 6
|Brentford vs Stoke City
|TBC
|Jan 3-Jan 6
|Fleetwood Town vs Portsmouth
|TBC
|Jan 3-Jan 6
|Gillingham vs West Ham
|TBC
|Jan 3-Jan 6
|Burton Albion vs Northampton Town
|TBC
|Jan 3-Jan 6
|Burnley vs Peterborough Utd
|TBC
|Jan 3-Jan 6
|Solihull Moors or Rotherham Utd vs Hull City
|TBC
|Jan 3-Jan 6
|Crystal Palace vs Derby County
|TBC
FA Cup second round
|Date
|Match
|Nov 29
|Maldon & Tiptree 0-1 Newport County
|Nov 30
|Cheltenham Town 1-3 Port Vale
|Nov 30
|Forest Green Rovers 2-2 Carlisle United
|Nov 30
|Kingstonian 0-2 AFC Fylde
|Nov 30
|Oldham Athletic 0-1 Burton Albion
|Nov 30
|Portsmouth 2-1 Altrincham
|Nov 30
|Shrewsbury Town 2-0 Mansfield Town
|Nov 30
|Walsall 0-1 Oxford United
|Nov 30
|Eastleigh 1-1 Crew Alexandra
|Dec 1
|Blackpool 3-1 Maidstone United
|Dec 1
|Bristol Rovers 1-1 Plymouth Argyle
|Dec 1
|Coventry City 1-1 Ipswich Town
|Dec 1
|Crawley Town 1-2 Fleetwood Town
|Dec 1
|Exeter City 2-2 Hartlepool United
|Dec 1
|Gillingham 3-0 Doncaster Rovers
|Dec 1
|Northampton Town 3-1 Notts County
|Dec 1
|Peterborough United 3-0 Dover Athletic
|Dec 1
|Rochdale 0-0 Boston United
|Dec 1
|Tranmere Rovers 5-1 Chichester City
|Dec 2
|Solilhull Moors vs Rotherham United
FA Cup second-round replays
|Date
|Match
|Dec 10
|Ipswich Town vs Coventry City
|Dec 10
|Hartlepool United vs Exeter City
|Dec 10
|Crewe Alexandra vs Eastleigh
|Dec 10
|Carlisle United vs Forest Green Rovers
|Dec 10
|Boston United vs Rochdale
|Dec 10
|Plymouth Argyle vs Bristol Rovers
FA Cup first round
|Date
|Match
|Nov 8
|Dulwich Hamlet 1-4 Carlisle United
|Nov 9
|Sunderland 1-1 Gillingham
|Nov 9
|Wimbledon 1-1 Doncaster Rovers
|Nov 9
|Accrington Stanley 0-2 Crew Alexandra
|Nov 9
|Blackpool 4-1 Morecambe
|Nov 9
|Bolton 0-1 Plymouth Argyle
|Nov 9
|Cambridge United 1-1 Exeter City
|Nov 9
|Carshalton Athletic 1-4 Boston United
|Nov 9
|Cheltenham Town 1-1 Swindon Town
|Nov 9
|Colchester United 0-2 Coventry City
|Nov 9
|Crawley Town 4-1 Scunthorpe United
|Nov 9
|Ebbsfleet United 2-3 Notts County
|Nov 9
|Forest Green Rovers 4-0 Billericay Town
|Nov 9
|Grimsby Town 1-1 Newport County
|Nov 9
|Ipswich Town 1-1 Lincoln City
|Nov 9
|MK Dons 0-1 Port Vale
|Nov 9
|Maidenhead United 1-3 Rotherham United
|Nov 9
|Maidstone United 1-0 Torquay United
|Nov 9
|Mansfield Town 1-0 Chorley
|Nov 9
|Nantwich Town 0-1 AFC Fylde
|Nov 9
|Oxford City 1-5 Solihull Moors
|Nov 9
|Salford City 1-1 Burton Albion
|Nov 9
|Shrewsbury Town 1-1 Bradford City
|Nov 9
|Stevenage 1-1 Peterborough United
|Nov 9
|Stourbridge 2-2 Eastleigh
|Nov 9
|Tranmere Rovers 2-2 Wycombe Wanderers
|Nov 9
|Walsall 2-2 Darlington
|Nov 10
|Hayes & Yeading 0-2 Oxford United
|Nov 10
|York City 0-1 Altrincham
|Nov 10
|Wrexham 0-0 Rochdale
|Nov 10
|Macclesfield Town 0-4 Kingstonian
|Nov 10
|Leyton Orient 1-2 Maldon & Tiptree
|Nov 10
|Gateshead 1-2 Oldham Athletic
|Nov 10
|Chippenham Town 0-3 Northampton Town
|Nov 10
|Bristol Rovers 1-1 Bromley
|Nov 10
|Barnet 0-2 Fleetwood Town
|Nov 10
|Dover Athletic 1-0 Southend United
|Nov 11
|Harrogate Town 1-2 Portsmouth
|Nov 12
|Yeovil Town 1-4 Hartlepool United
FA Cup first-round replays
|Date
|Match
|Nov 19
|Swindon Town 0-1 Cheltenham Town
|Nov 19
|Rochdale 1-0 Wrexham
|Nov 19
|Peterborough United 2-0 Stevenage
|Nov 19
|Gillingham 1-0 Sunderland AET
|Nov 19
|Exeter City 1-0 Cambridge United
|Nov 19
|Eastleigh 3-0 Stourbridge
|Nov 19
|Doncaster Rovers 2-0 Wimbledon
|Nov 19
|Burton Albion 4-1 Salford City
|Nov 19
|Bromley 0-1 Bristol Rovers
|Nov 19
|Bradford City 0-1 Shrewsbury Town
|Nov 20
|Wycombe Wanderers 1-2 Tranmere Rovers AET
|Nov 20
|Newport County 2-0 Grimsby Town
|Nov 20
|Lincoln City 0-1 Ipswich Town
|Nov 20
|Darlington 0-1 Walsall
When did the FA Cup start & when is the final?
The first round proper of the 2019-20 FA Cup kicked off on November 8, 2019, with 47 clubs from League One and League Two entering at that stage.
Those clubs joined the 32 winners from the qualifying stages of the competition, which got under way on August 10 and concluded on October 19.
Premier League and Championship clubs enter the competition at the third round.
The date of the 2019-20 FA Cup final is May 23, 2020. The game will take place at Wembley Stadium, as is customary.
FA Cup TV channel & stream
|UK TV channel
|Online stream
|BBC / BT Sport
|BBC iPlayer / BT Sport app
The FA Cup is broadcast on the BBC and BT Sport in the United Kingdom.
Both networks air the final and share the rest of the competition, taking turns to select the games they wish to broadcast.
All matches shown by the BBC and BT Sport will be available to stream on their respective websites and apps.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|N/A
|ESPN+
In the United States, the rights to the FA Cup are owned by ESPN, but the games will exclusively be streamed online via ESPN+.
That means the games are not strictly being shown live on television in the US.