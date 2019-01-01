FA Community Shield 2019: Teams, tickets, location & when will it take place

It serves as the official curtain-raiser for the new season, with two of the previous campaign's most successful sides facing off in the capital

Excitement is building ahead of the 2019-20 Premier League season and the date has been set for the Community Shield - English football's traditional campaign curtain-raiser.

The Community Shield usually involves some of the country's biggest teams and it gives fans a chance to get a first glimpse of how their teams are shaping up heading into the new term.

There is an inevitable intrigue around new signings as they settle in to new surroundings and the game can sometimes set the tone for the upcoming season.

Ahead of the game, Goal brings you everything you need to know, including which teams are involved, ticket information, venue and more.

Which teams are in the 2019 Community Shield?

The 2019 Community Shield will be contested by and .

Pep Guardiola's City, who won the 2018 edition, booked their place in the curtain-raiser event by virtue of winning the 2018-19 Premier League.

Ordinarily, the other team in the Community Shield is the winner of the , but since City won that too, the team which finished second in the league - in this case Liverpool - is drafted in.

This will be Liverpool's 22nd appearance in the Community Shield as they seek their 16th victory and it will be Man City's 12th appearance as they attempt to add to their five titles.

Community Shield tickets

Ticket allocations have yet to be finalised, but the indications are that both teams will receive somewhere in the region of 28,000 tickets each.

Tickets will be distributed directly via the clubs, so it is advised that supporters check the website of the team they support.

Liverpool

Man City

Club Wembley members will also be able to avail themselves of tickets, with the Community Shield being one of the events included in the membership package.

Where will the 2019 Community Shield take place?

The Community Shield will take place at London's Wembley Stadium, which has become the traditional venue for English football's showpiece matches.

The game has been played at the redeveloped Wembley since 2007, regularly attracting crowds of over 80,000.

In 2012, however, the Community Shield was played at Villa Park in Birmingham due to the fact that Wembley was involved in the hosting of the 2012 Olympics.

Article continues below

When will the 2019 Community Shield take place?

Date Match Kick-off time Venue August 4, 2019 Liverpool vs Man City 3pm BST / 10am ET Wembley Stadium, London

The 2019 Community Shield will be played on Sunday, August 4. It is scheduled for a 3pm BST (10am ET) kick-off.

For both teams, the game will serve as a final warm-up match for the new season, which gets under way on August 9 for Liverpool, who play , with Man City kicking off against West Ham on August 10.

Liverpool's pre-season tour will already have brought them to the United States, and , while City's preparations take place on the other side of the planet in and .