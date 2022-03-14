Anti-Leonardo and Nasser Al-Khelaifi graffiti has been sprayed onto the walls outside Parc des Princes after Paris Saint-Germain stars were booed during their latest Ligue 1 outing against Bordeaux.

PSG bounced back from their Champions League defeat to Real Madrid with a 3-0 home win against Bordeaux on Sunday, with Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Leandro Parades grabbing the goals.

Some supporters were in no mood to forget the loss at Santiago Bernabeu, though, as they booed Neymar and Messi throughout the first half, while others even resorted to vandalism after the game.

What happened?

PSG president Al-Khelaifi and sporting director Leonardo have both been mentioned in graffiti on the walls outside of the club's home stadium.

The top line of graffiti says "Leo/Nasser NTM“ with “Paris will never be Qatari” and “Paris is us” written in a slightly smaller font below.

'NTM' would translate into English as "f*ck your mother", and city cleaning teams were deployed to work on removing the writing on Monday morning.

PSG's season in ruins

Having already suffered an early French Cup exit in 2021-22, Mauricio Pochettino was under extra pressure to deliver PSG's maiden Champions League crown.

The Argentine masterminded a 1-0 win in the first leg of their round-of-16 tie against Madrid, and the French giants were 30 minutes away from finishing the job at the Bernabeu.

Mbappe scored his second goal of the tie in the first half to give PSG a deserved 2-0 aggregate lead, but Karim Benzema equalised in the 61st minute before going on to complete his hat-trick as the Blancos recorded a 3-1 comeback victory.

PSG's win against Bordeaux keeps them on track to win back the Ligue 1 title, but Pochettino understands why supporters still feel aggrieved.

Article continues below

Quizzed on the boos aimed at his players during the game, he told reporters: "We understand the disappointment and the frustration. We’re all living it together, as a team.

"We have a duty to take responsibility for what happened. We share this disappointment with the supporters."

Further reading