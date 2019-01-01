Retired Leopards Ezekiel Seda on retirement: I felt like a liability to the team

Injuries to key midfielders forced head coach Casa Mbungo to deploy defender David Ochieng in midfield on numerous occasions

AFC midfielder Ezekiel Seda has revealed how injuries have forced him into an early retirement and brought him to the brink of depression.

Seda announced his retirement earlier this week after he failed to fully recover from the knee injury he suffered in Ingwe's match against on February 3 at Mbaraki Stadium. Leopards went on to lose that match 4-1.

“I have thought about it carefully and for a long time and I can tell you it has not been easy at times," Seda told IngweFantv.

"I feel like I am a liability to the team as the injuries were not getting any better and I am not in a position to help the team. You stay away then return and you are hit with no progressive news (on the injuries)."

The former midfielder added that he has faced tough times in the last few years, when he had to battle and recover from continuous injuries.

"It was getting to near depression. So I thought a time will come when I am too old for football and too young for life, I didn’t want it to reach that stage," added the midfielder.

"I have had long term injuries in the last three years and it has been hard for me. I am grateful for the patience of AFC Leopards and the entire fan base.

"It’s time to do something different."

Seda arrived at the Den in June 2018.