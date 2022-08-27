Eze’s two assists and masterclass not enough for Crystal Palace at Manchester City

The English-Nigerian midfielder ended the match with high marks despite the Eagles throwing away their two-goal lead to lose to the Cityzens

Eberechi Eze put in a first-half masterclass as Crystal Palace lost 4-2 to Manchester City in their Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

With Wilfried Zaha missing due to a knock, Patrick Vieira was on the search for a new talisman to take the Premier League holders down and the English-Nigerian midfielder stepped up to the plate.

Eze created a fourth-minute opener for the Eagles in fortuitous circumstances. His free-kick from the right was deflected off both Kyle Walker and John Stones before eventually finding its way past a stranded Ederson in City’s goal.

With Pep Guardiola’s men not threatening the Eagles’ goal, Palace took advantage to extend their lead with Eze at the centre of it yet again.

The 24-year-old was the provider, whipping in a glorious corner that was met by the completely unmarked Joachim Andersen, who found the bottom corner with a powerful header after 21 minutes as Palace held on for a 2-0 first-half lead.

City eventually overpowered Palace with goals from Bernardo Silva and an Erling Haaland hat-trick doing the job for Guardiola’s men but Eze was among the Palace players who ended the match with high marks.

Besides his assists, he also made two key passes and as many crosses while completing 13 of his 16 passes. He, however, did not offer much to Palace defensively especially after City upped the ante in the second half.

He did not make any clearances, interceptions or put in a tackle while he lost possession 10 times. Eze won just three of his ground duels while he was beaten in the air once in the 90 minutes he was on the pitch.

Meanwhile, Ghana forward Jordan Ayew endured a frustrating afternoon as he had no shot, key pass or cross in his 74 minutes of action.

Ayew lost possession eight times while managing to win seven of his 11 ground duels. He also made one clearance and put in two tackles.

His compatriot Jeffrey Schlupp, who played in midfield, fared much better defensively, blocking two shots, intercepting one while also winning a tackle. He, however, failed to cope with City’s press as he lost possession seven times.

Nigerian prospect Michael Olise was a second-half substitute, coming in for Nathaniel Clyne with 16 minutes to go but could not do much as City had already dominated the contest, managing just three touches of the ball.

Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez, meanwhile, came off after 61 minutes with Julian Alvarez replacing him as Guardiola shuffled his attack in a bid to get back into the game.

Mahrez, who had started on the right side of City’s attack had a bad day in office with no shot or assist, managing only two crosses and one key pass. He lost possession seven times, won two of his four ground duels while failing to dribble past his markers, a trait he is known for.