Eze and Schlupp score to inspire Crystal Palace to victory over Sheffield United

The Nigerian midfielder and the Ghana international found the back of the net as the Eagles claimed all three points at Selhurst Park

Eberechi Eze and Jeffrey Schlupp scored to help secure a 2-0 victory over in Saturday’s Premier League game.

Eze was handed his 14th league appearance since teaming up with the Eagles in the summer from Queens Park .

The Anglo-Nigerian utilized the opportunity to score his second Premier League goal of the season in fantastic fashion, similar to his debut goal for Palace in November, which won him the club's Goal of the Month award.

Schlupp also impressed in the encounter, scoring his second league goal in 15 appearances this season for the Selhurst Park outfit.

The international put Roy Hodgson’s men in front after four minutes into the encounter with a well-taken strike.

Schlupp’s strike is Palace’s fastest Premier League goal since November 2017 when James McArthur scored against less than a minute into the game.

The forward then made ways for Eze in the 40th minute after suffering an injury, and the Super Eagles target continued from where Ghana forward had left off.

Moments before the end of the first-half, Eze sent Palace supporters into jubilation when he fired home a beauty.

The Nigerian midfielder dribbled past Sheffield United defenders before unleashing a fine strike into the back of the net.

After scoring his first goal for Palace from a free-kick, the 22-year-old, thus, become the first player to score two Premier League goals from outside the box since Ricky Newman in 1994.

2 - Both of Eberechi Eze's Premier League goals for Crystal Palace have come from outside the box, with only James Ward-Prowse (3) netting more from range this season. Class. #CRYSHU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 2, 2021

international Wilfried Zaha featured for the duration of the game while Black Stars forward Jordan Ayew was brought on in the 48th minute for Christian Benteke.

The victory moved Palace to the 13th spot on the league table, above , after gathering 22 points from 17 games.

Crystal Palace will hope to continue the impressive performance in their next outing against Wolverhampton Wanderers in a tie on January 8.