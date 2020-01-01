Eze and Osayi-Samuel hand QPR victory against Cardiff City

The Anglo-Nigerians delivered spectacular performances to help Rangers end a four-game winless run at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium

Eberechi Eze and Bright Osayi-Samuel played significant roles as Queens Park pommelled 6-1 in their first Championship game of the year.

The Anglo-Nigerians scored and provided assists to help ‎Mark Warburton’s men end their recent unimpressive run of form, having failed to secure victory in their previous four matches.

Eze ignited the flurry of goals nine minutes into the encounter, sending a sublime cross to Nahki Wells, who in turn headed home the effort for ’s opener.

Osayi-Samuel doubled the lead in the 27th minute and completed his brace four minutes before half-time, beating two of his markers before firing his effort beyond goalkeeper Neil Etheridge.

Just three minutes into the second half, Eze shone again, setting up Wells for his second goal in the encounter.

Article continues below

The 21-year-old midfielder then grabbed a goal of his own in the 57th minute after benefitting from Ilias Chair’s assist before Wells sealed the victory to render Will Vaulks’ late strike a consolation goal.

With the result, QPR climbed to 15th in the Championship table with 35 points from 26 games and will hope to continue their impressive performances against on Sunday.