Eymael: Yanga SC vs Biashara United will be a fight and not a game

The Belgian tactician reveals to Goal why he fears for his players playing on a bad pitch in a league match on Sunday

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Luc Eymael has described their Mainland Premier League match against Biashara United on Sunday as “difficult”.

The Jangwani Street-based giants are in Mwanza for two important league matches which will decide whether they will be in a position to finish second on the 20-team league table after sworn rivals Simba SC were crowned champions last Sunday.

Yanga will be overtaken should they falter and third-placed Azam win their match against Singida United at Azam Complex, also on Sunday.

The Belgian coach has now told Goal because of the condition of the pitch which he described as “difficult”, they will not play a game but a fight to make sure they come out with maximum points.

“We have prepared well as we can, we have trained today on the pitch we will play tomorrow, it will be a very difficult pitch, we must be at our best because they are a very good side when playing at home,” Eymael told Goal on Saturday.

“Bernard [Morrison] like I said he is not with us, we have to do without him, it not easy but I am sure the boys will deliver, but tomorrow [Sunday] it will be a fight not a game and we have to deliver against a side that is good when playing at home, I think they drew against Azam.

“It is a team which is used to play in this kind of a pitch so it will not be easy for my boys, who are used to play in a well-kept pitch, a pitch where we can pass the ball well, it will not be the case but we are ready.”

Eymael added: “Our intentions are very clear, we want to finish second behind Simba and we are looking at taking home six points from Mwanza.

“The problem now we are going to play in a very bad pitch, I don’t like the pitch, and I know my players will struggle to pass the ball, but let us wait and see, because we must fight for the points.”

Yanga are second on 60 points, while Simba are top on 79 points and Azam FC are third with 59 points.