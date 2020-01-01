Eymael: Yanga SC strikers must give me five goals against Ndanda FC

The Belgian tactician remains confident his strikers will start hitting the back of the net starting with Saturday's league match

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Luc Eymael has challenged his strikers to at least give him and the fans goals when they take on Ndanda FC in a Mainland Premier League match on Saturday.

The Jangwani Street-based giants have struggled to score goals since the top-flight resumed on June 13, something that has forced the fans to attack their strikers after every league match.

Ivorian striker Gnamien Yikpe is the most hit of all the strikers after Yanga fans stormed the team’s dressing room after the 0-0 draw against Azam FC at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam chanting for the club to release him.

The Belgian coach has now told Goal he has asked the lead strikers among them David Molinga and Ditram Nchimbi to give the club even five goals against Ndanda.

“We want to show the fans we can score goals and I want my strikers to be ready for the task against Ndanda on Saturday,” Eymael told Goal.

“We play very good football, our passing is very accurate, our defending is almost better but our strikers are not doing their work, we are missing chances and let me honest to you, had we been good in front of goal, then Yanga should be leading by almost 15 or 20 more goals in the league.

“If you look at our past matches, the chemistry of moving forward is working very well but I really don’t understand why we cannot score goals, we keep taking the balls to the strikers but sometimes they surprise. I am sure today [Saturday] the fans will celebrate goals.”

Yikpe was missing in action during Yanga’s last league match against Namungo FC and Eymael is not sure whether the former striker will be involved in the fixture.

“[Yikpe] is going through difficult times, the fans have really been on his neck and the game against Namungo, I decided to give him a break, he works hard every day in training sessions but now the problem is turning the training into a good show.”

Yanga have already missed out on winning the league title but they can clinch the where they are in the quarter-finals and will face Kagera Sugar.