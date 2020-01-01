Eymael: Shikalo was at fault for Yanga SC goals and ‘I have to make a choice again’

The Belgian coach blames the Kenyan custodian for the goals they conceded in a tense league match played on Saturday

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Luc Eymael has faulted custodian Farouk Shikalo for the two goals they conceded against Ndanda FC in a Mainland Premier League match on Saturday.

The Jangwani Street-based giants were forced to wait until the final minutes of the pulsating game to win 3-2 after trailing in the first half courtesy of goals from Abdul Hamisi and Omary Mponda.

Deus Kaseke grabbed a brace and Mrisho Ngasa sealed the win for Yanga which saw them overtake Azam FC to the second spot on the 20-team league table.

Eymael has now put the blame on Kenyan keeper Shikalo - who was starting his first game since the top-flight resumed on June 13 and took the place of second choice custodian Metacha Mnata - for conceding "goals that any keeper should have saved".

“I put Shikalo in the goal and it was long time for him to play there he was a bit responsible for the two goals, I think he didn’t use the correct angle on the first goals,” Eymael told Goal after the match.

“Also my defenders were at fault for the first goal because of their positioning, and also the second came from a free-kick, very slow free-kick and I don’t know how he [Shikalo] did not catch it, it is a big problem now I have to make a choice again and for the future, I don’t know what will happen, for the rest of players, they played very well.

“Then we were pushing very hard, we had the football possession of the game and I don’t know what percentage of ball possession we had before they scored a very light free-kick normally the goalkeeper have the chance to catch it but I don’t know what happened.

“I am very impressed we had the character to come back just before half-time but I was very confident we will win the game because we play good football when playing at National Stadium, because of the good surface, we play a very good brand of soccer at the pitch so I was sure we will win the game.”

Eymael further said he was forced to take a risk and change the playing style in the second half after Ndanda started dominating the game.

“But we had to wait and I had to make substitutions until the end to score the third goal but before that, we hit the crossbar, we hit the post severally and missed so many open chances again and few minutes before the end we succeeded to score the winning goal,” Eymael continued.

“It was also a deserved win for us, I also changed the system because the first hour I was playing 4-2-3-1 and changed the tact again, took a risk and introduced the way and play and it paid off, as we won the ball possession more and got the deserved win at the end.”

The win enabled Yanga to move second on 60 points, 18 fewer than rivals Simba SC, who will be crowned champions on Sunday if they get a draw against Prisons in Mbeya City.