Eymael: ‘Shame for Yanga SC to play on a pitch good for cows and pigs’

The Belgian tactician slammed the condition of the pitch in Musome as his side dropped vital points in their quest to finish second

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Luc Eymael has described Karume Stadium in Musome as “a pitch good for cows and pigs” after they secured a 0-0 draw against Biashara United on Sunday.

The draw was something of a blow for Yanga who are looking to widen the gap between them and second-placed Azam FC, as they have now amassed 61 points against Azam's 59, who play in the late kick-off.

Eymael has now told Goal he was surprised the pitch was passed to host a top-flight match under the condition it was in, saying it can only be good to be used by cows and pigs.

“It is a shame for a team like Yanga to play in the pitch which is just good for cows and pigs, the changing room was catastrophic, you cannot play soccer in such a pitch, how is it possible for a league match to be played there?” Eymael posed a question to Goal after the match.

“It is impossible to play in such a pitch, you know me I like teaching my players to play good soccer, I am not enjoying this kind of soccer when playing in such a pitch, I only enjoy playing soccer when using the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

“But we hit the crossbar more than three times, we created a number of scoring chances though we could not convert them into goals.”

Asked whether the draw could affect their intentions to finish in the second position, Eymael said: “Yes it can affect our second place but we are okay, we will fight until the end, we knew very well it will be difficult but we were not lucky like I told you we hit the crossbar but could not score.”

Yanga are yet to lose a game since the Mainland Premier League restarted on June 13. They resumed their league assignments and defeated Mwadui FC 1-0 away from home.

A second tie saw them draw 1-1 against JKT on June 17 before they picked up another 2-2 draw against Namungo FC in what was their first home match since the resumption.

On June 27, they had to fight hard and secured a 3-2 win at home against Ndanda FC.

Meanwhile, Biashara United have lost one of the three matches they have played since they took to the pitch again after the league suspension in March.

The Musoma side lost 1-0 to Ndanda FC on June 20 before picking up one of their heaviest wins against the Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC FC) after a 4-0 outing on June 24.

Their last game saw them fight for a 1-1 draw with Azam.