Eymael reveals why he has not returned to Yanga SC

Young Africans coach (Yanga SC) Luc Eymael has revealed the reason he is still in ahead of his return to handle the side.

According to the much-travelled tactician, he has already asked the club to plan his return ticket to Dar es Salaam between April 8 to 10 but they are yet to respond to his request.

Eymael, who joined Yanga on a short-term deal from Black of , left for his native country immediately, the league took a 30-day break owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

“There are other plans, I show them the plans, it was to take a Lufthansa plane from Brussels to Frankfurt which is a one-hour flight then take Ethiopian airlines to Dar es Salaam,” Eymael told Goal on Wednesday.

“But I explained to them [Yanga officials] there was a possibility to travel on April 8 and maybe another chance on April 10 but until now they have not sent me a ticket, the ball is in their court, what can I do?

“It is the reason why I am still in Belgium, I want to go back to work and I am ready to return to Dar es Salaam, I have informed them of the situation and will be waiting to see when they respond.

“I informed the sponsor, the travel agency of Tanzania, the club secretary-general and I informed all stakeholders on my intentions to return to Tanzania and I don’t think I can do anything beyond that, it is upon them to decide when they want me back.”

On his plans for the team next season, Eymael told Goal: “First of all, we must keep the best players and secondly improve the quality by signing high-quality players.”

On the situation of Ivorian striker Yikpe Gislein, who has struggled to win fans since signing from Kenyan champions , the Belgian coach told Goal: “I arrived on January 13 and the only player I signed is Bernard [Morrison]. I don t want to talk about him because he is a nice guy…hard worker...and knows his situation at the club.”

Yanga are still chasing for the Mainland Premier League title and are also in contention to win the domestic cup this season.