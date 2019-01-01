Eymael resigns as head coach of Black Leopards

The 60-year-old returned to the country three months ago but he has now left the post he was supposed to hold for the next two seasons

Luc Eymael has officially resigned as head coach of Black with immediate effect.

According to reports, Eymael was left frustrated by the club's reluctance to sign more players in the January transfer window.

Nonetheless, the Belgian mentor cited 'personal reasons' for his decision to leave his post.

"I would like to thank Black leopards for accepting my resignation for personal reasons, thanks to all the players who did their best, to my staff too and especially to the fantastic fans who will remain in my heart. I wish the club all the best for the second leg," said Eymael in a short statement on Twitter.

Leopards brought in some high-profile players such as Robert Ng'ambi, Thuso Phala, Thabo Matlaba, Cuthbert Malajila and Mogakolodi Ngele among others during the off-season.

However, the team still struggled to find consistency and remained in the bottom half of the log for the first half of the current campaign.

Eymael signed a two-year deal three months ago after returning to the country for the first time since leaving last season.

He replaced Lionel Soccoa, who was roped in as head coach in June as Leopards made wholesale changes to their technical team.

He was in charge of nine games across all competitions during his three-month stint with Lidoda Duvha.

Under the Belgian mentor's watch, Leopards won three matches, lost four and drew the other two.

Black Leopards are yet to release an official statement regarding Eymael's immediate departure, but it looks like the Thohoyandou-based outfit will have to begin their search for a new coach before the resumption of the 2019/20 season in January.

Lidoda Duvha have been linked with midfielder Siphelele Ntshangase, who continues to be overlooked by coach Ernst Middendorp.