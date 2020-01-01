Eymael: It is very important for Yanga SC to take revenge against Azam FC

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Luc Eymael has openly claimed they will be going for revenge when they take on Azam FC in a Mainland Premier League match on Sunday.

The top-flight resumed on June 13 with Yanga beating Mwadui FC 1-0 and then managing a 1-1 draw against JKT while Azam have only played one match, beating Mbao FC 2-0 at Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam.

The two giants will now clash in the second round fixture at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Sunday and the Belgian coach has confessed they will be going for revenge having lost the first round battle 1-0.

“They beat us 1-0 in the first round and it was an own goal, a mistake by my own keeper but, we have prepared well, the players looked tired because of the long travel back to Dar es Salaam but our training on Friday was perfect," Eymael told Goal on Saturday.

“I know my boys are ready and yes it is good to take revenge against them [Azam] and also win the match to keep our chances of finishing second on the league table alive, I also hope to see a good brand of soccer because we are playing in a good pitch, and not a bouncing pitch.

“I know it will be a good brand of soccer in the display from both teams, they like playing a passing game and we also do like playing a passing game, so it will be an entertaining game for the fans but we are ready to get maximum points.”

Eymael also confirmed striker Bernard Morrison had returned to training after missing the first two matches after it was reported rivals Simba SC had tried to hijack his services.

However, Eymael could not state whether the Ghanaian striker will be available to start only confirming the absence of defender Lamine Moro, who was sent off against JKT Tanzania and right back Juma Abdul, who is suspended because of two yellow cards.

“I will not be able to tell you whether Morrison will start or not, I don’t tell my starting eleven to journalists but I only tell my players first before the game, but Morrison is back in training,” Eymael continued.

“My right-back Juma Abdul will miss the clash because of two yellow cards, we didn’t know this until yesterday [Friday] when we were informed he is suspended and will not play but it is not a big deal, we will handle the situation same as Moro, who will also sit it out.”

A win for Yanga will see them move above Azam in the 20-team league table.