Eymael has secret list of targets for Yanga SC

The Belgian tactician has promised to propose the signing of far better players for the club once the actual time comes

Yanga SC head coach Luc Eymael has revealed he already has a list of players he wants to sign for the club when the transfer window opens.

The next transfer window may take place at a different time than the usual June/July period given the Vodacom Premier League (VPL) might proceed for longer, when it resumes, due to the current coronavirus suspension.

Eymael arrived at Yanga in January and one of the new signings that arrived with him is Bernard Morrison, who has already endeared himself to the club's fans with his good performances, including a goal against arch-rivals Simba SC.

Eymael has also given reasons why he is not going to reveal the names in his list for now.

“We are trying to follow keenly on good players this time so that, when the transfer window comes, we will not face any problem at all pursuing their services,” Eymael told Mwanaspoti.

"For that reason, I have names of players from across the continent whom I have been following closely.

“I cannot reveal the identity of those players already in my list because the majority of them are still serving active contracts with their current clubs.

"Revealing their identities may also affect us badly because teams with a better financial stand might approach them and end up getting their signatures at our expense.

“Another reason I am withholding the list is that I may end up getting a better player than the one I admire now in the long run.”

The former AFC coach also sought to assure the club's supporters that the signings they are going to make will be far better than those which were done in the previous years.

“Yanga fans must be calm knowing that we are going to sign better and better players than it has been the case in the past seasons,” Eymael concluded.

Yanga have already been linked with Kinondoni Municipal Council's duo of Johnathan Nahimana and Kelvin Kajiri.