Eymael explains why Yanga SC will have two reserve keepers against Lipuli FC

The Belgian reveals to Goal he has a small squad heading into their crucial league match away in Iringa on Sunday

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Luc Eymael has revealed why he will have two goalkeepers on the bench when they take on Lipuli FC in their last Mainland Premier League match of the season on Sunday.

The Jangwani Street-based giants will be keen to seal the second spot ahead of closest challengers Azam FC, who will face Prisons as the curtain comes down on the 2019/20 season.

Both Yanga and Azam are tied on 69 points, though the latter have a better goal difference which has seen them currently occupy the second slot while Yanga are third, followed by Namungo FC in fourth.

However, Yanga are heading into their match missing at least eight players, a situation coach Eymael has told Goal will force him to have two goalkeepers on the bench because he only has15 outfield players to use in the match.

“I explained to you everything, I explained all the details about the players and the problem as not changed from our last league match in Morogoro,” Eymael told Goal on Sunday.

“Lamine [Moro] got an injury in the last game and he will be out, he got a hard tackle and twisted his ankle and thus he will be out, he was stretchered off the pitch, Deus [Keseke] my winger was the best in attack for the moment is got to yellow cards, and that is one red card, so he is missing next game,

“So I have to play minus two players, two less than the players who were there in our last league match, so I have to put two goalkeepers in the bench and use Farouk [Shikalo] between the sticks, so that is the condition at the moment, I don’t have any more options.”

“Kevin [Yondani] did not travel, Patrick [Sibomana] did not travel and both don’t have permission to be away, the saga surrounding Bernard [Morrison], you know about it, the other midfielders, Papy [Tshishimbi] is out injured, Ally Ally, Dauda and Dante, have never reported to training with reasons best known to them, but it all comes down to indiscipline from the three players.”

Asked whether they still have a chance to finish second on the log, Eymael said: “Yes, we have a big chance, we are tied on points with Azam and we all play away from home, so anything can happen, all we need is win our match and hope Azam lose theirs, I know it not be easy but we will play to win our match and wait to see what happens.

“I still insist missing on the second position will not be a good season for me with the club, I joined the club when they were lying in position four, and the gap between them and Simba SC was too huge to close down, but we managed to come to the second position and also reduce the gap with Simba.”

Both matches will kick-off at the same time – 16:00.