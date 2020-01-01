Eymael: Ex-Yanga SC coach ready to handle Gor Mahia

The Belgian tactician reveals to Goal he has presented his CV seeking to handle the Kenyan champions

Luc Eymael has confirmed he has been approached by over a possible coaching role.

The Belgian coach is currently jobless after he was fired by Tanzanian giants Young Africans (Yanga SC) at the end of the 2019-20 Mainland Premier League campaign, where they finished without silverware.

The 67-year-old, who is back home in , has exclusively told Goal the Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions had contacted him through an agent for the job, whose current handler Steven Polack left for Finland and it is not clear whether he will return ahead of the new season.

More teams

“I just finished to play a bit of tennis now to relax a bit my head, and I can confirm I had contact with Gor Mahia but they seem very reluctant and I don’t know why they are reluctant to take me in as their coach,” Eymael told Goal from his base in Belgium.

“I think I deserve the job because without being arrogant there is no coach in who has my titles [six in number] and they are playing in the Caf and I know they already have a budget but we didn’t discuss it, I just presented my CV and they said they will think about it.”

Asked why he wants to handle K’Ogalo, Eymael said: “I am ready, you know I am currently jobless and I have to work and Yanga did not fulfil their promise in June and July and not only that there is another problem because we have to settle our issue [with Yanga] through the law and we need to work.

“I need to work now, I need a job and Gor Mahia playing in the Champions League has also interested me and that is why I am ready to handle them.”

Eymael added: “I think I have improved a lot since I came to Kenya, I have gained experience, and a lot of things, I also got my Pro licence, and yes I think I have improved myself and I can help Gor Mahia, I can help any team, and that is my thinking.”

Polack, who joined Gor Mahia at the start of last season to replace Hassan Oktay, was given a ten-day leave by the club to visit his family back home.

In a recent interview, Gor Mahia secretary-general Samuel Ocholla refuted claims the club was already holding talks with Ze Maria as a potential replacement.

“As far as we are concerned, Polack is still our coach and there is no new development on the same,” Ocholla told Goal on Monday.

Article continues below

“We gave him 10 days for the holiday so you should be counting them; backdate to the time he left the country. Unless something happens from his side, we expect him back after the lapse of the given days.

“Nobody has engaged Ze Maria regarding a return to the team since we still have a coach to handle the team.”

Eymael, who has also handled teams in , , and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), has also coached Gor Mahia's rivals AFC in Kenya.