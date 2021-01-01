Eymael: Controversial Belgian coach officially shown door by Chippa United

The Chilli Boys explained that the outspoken tactician's appointment would not have happened were the allegations against him had been validated

Chippa United have made a U-turn decision on the appointment of Luc Eymael as the club's technical advisor.

The Chilli Boys recently brought in the Belgian tactician as their technical advisor following the sacking of Dan Malesela.

Malesela's former assistant coach Siyabulela Gwambi was then elevated to the role of interim head coach as the Eastern Cape-based side looks to avoid relegation from the PSL this term.

However, Chippa received backlash for the appointment due to Eymael's racist rant in Tanzania with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the Eastern Cape rejecting and condemning the Chilli Boys' decision to bring in the 61-year-old tactician.

Eymael was fired by Tanzanian giants Young Africans for calling the club's supporters 'illiterate monkeys and dogs who just bark' in July 2020.

Chippa have now released the following statement explaining why they have parted ways with Eymael:

"Chippa have decided not to continue with Eymael’s appointment, who will proceed to return to Belgium. It is clear that Eymael himself requires further time to clear his name," a club statement read.

"He has reassured the club that he will, in his own capacity take legal action concerning his rights, including the dissemination of the offending media clip through his own lawyers."

"We as a club maintain our stance against racism of any form and wish to make it clear that our intended appointment of Eymael would not have happened were the allegations against him have been validated in any form."

"We are naturally sensitive to the views of our fans, sponsors, the general public and South Africa as a whole and hence the decision."

"However, we do regret and condemn the manner in which a narrative was improperly created, without the proper facts being put forward."

"The team will now focus on means to pull itself out of the compromised League position it finds itself in and further announcements regarding the coaching staff will follow."

Article continues below

"We regret any negative impact that the turn of events highlighted above may have caused to our loyal fans and sponsors."

Eymael has coached Free State Stars and Polokwane City in the PSL in the past.