Eymael cleared by Safa Ethics Committee of alleged racism

The well-travelled Belgian was struggling to find work in South Africa after damning accusations

The Safa Ethics Committee had exonerated former Black Leopards, Free State Stars and Polokwane City coach Luc Eymael from any wrongdoing following racism allegations made against him.

Ethics committee chairperson Judge Sisi Khampepe, sitting with Judge Ronnie Pillay and attorney Candylee de Sousa did not find any evidence pinning Eymael to making any racist remarks.

The Belgian had been accused of calling Yanga SC fans “monkeys” and “dogs.”

An audio suggesting he made those utterances circulated, leading to Safa blocking the coach from securing employment in South Africa.

“The recording [Exhibit A] upon which Mr Abercrombie [chairperson of the Integrity Committee] bases his case on is also problematic,” read part of the ruling.

“He conceded that despite Mr Eymael’s consistent assertion that the recording is false and is a product of manipulation of another recording so as to change the meaning of the latter, no investigation was conducted into the authenticity of the said recording, he seeks the committee to rely on.”

The Ethics Committee dismissed the audio recording purporting the racist remarks.

“This recording consequently suffers serious deficiencies,” further read the ruling.

“There is furthermore no evidence to explain why this evidence could or should be relied upon. The suggestion that we do so because of the logical sequence of events referred to is unconvincing and therefore cannot serve to prove any case against Mr Eymael.

“Accordingly, there is no evidence to implicate Mr Eymael in any alleged offensive act and utterance. Consequently, this recording equally can’t be relied upon.

“In the circumstances, the committee is unable to find that any derogatory, insulting or racist remarks were spoken by Mr Eymael. In the result, Mr Luc Eymael is exonerated from any alleged wrongdoing.”

Eymael was appointed Chippa United coach twice but the allegations still haunted him, leading to his loss of employment.

South African politicians also objected to him being hired in the country.

Despite struggling to find work in South Africa, Eymael, however, managed to have a short stint at Stade Tunisien.

He was then sacked by the Tunisian side after just two months in charge.