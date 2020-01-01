'Eymael cannot get $2000 in Europe' - Zahera hits out at former Yanga SC coach

The former Wananchi coach is irked by the racist comments made by the Belgian coach, who was fired on Monday

Mwinyi Zahera has hit out on Luc Eymael for the demeaning remarks made against Yanga SC fans, at the same time stating the tactician will struggle to get a $2000 salary in Europe.

The Belgian was fired by the 27-time champions on Monday after calling the fans monkeys and dogs and the Congolese coach is hurt and angered by the comments.

"[Eymael] is lucky to get $6000 [at Yanga] when he cannot get even $2000 in Europe," Zahera told Mwanaspoti.

"He cannot get such amount then come to Africa and start abusing people; he has made me mad, it has hurt me.

"Team officials should be careful when they hire coaches [from abroad] because they get a lot of money in Africa. In Congo, we were let to run our teams because we have the qualifications needed for the same."

The former Wananchi coach has also commented on the issue of coaching which the Belgian also commented on.

"I keenly follow the [ Mainland League] from Europe [in ] where Eymael usually complains about officiating," Zahera added.

"However, I am aware that [Tanzania Football Federation] (TFF) looked out those referees who are performing poorly; they are not officiating."

The Belgian commented on the demeaning remarks he made after his team dropped points against Mtibwa Sugar.

"On Wednesday, I was very frustrated after the game...I was disappointed with the direction of the fans," Eymael told Goal.

"I didn't go for the interview, just went straight to my hotel. All people were calling me [names] but I did not want to respond.

"Then there is this one guy from Simba who kept harassing me, and I reacted."

On firing the former AFC coach, Yanga maintained their core values demand respect for humanity, which they claim Eymael failed to adhere to.

"Owing to those unsporting remarks, Yanga management has decided to fire [Luc] Eymael effective today, Monday, July 27 and will ensure he leaves the country as soon as possible," the record Mainland Premier League side said as they parted ways with the Belgian.

"The management apologises to the country's leaders, Tanzania Football Federation, members, Yanga fans and the citizens in general for the disgusting and demeaning remarks by coach Luc Eymael.

"Yanga SC value and believe in pillars of discipline and humanity, and are against any form of racism."