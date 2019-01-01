Afcon
Africa Cup of Nations

EXTRA TIME: South Africa arrive in Egypt while Banyana Banyana leave France

Backpagepix
One South African football team is arriving, full of excitement for their campaign ahead, while another is returning home. We take a look on Twitter

On Tuesday the Bafana Bafana squad arrived in Cairo, Egypt for the Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Having a look at the Bafana stars touch down in Cairo, has made a number of fans even more excited for the upcoming Afcon.

Until now we've been following the team training in South Africa and the United Arab Emirates, but we are now just a few days away from the start of the tournament.

Egypt will host Zimbabwe in the opening game on Friday, and then Bafana's first game will be against Ivory Coast on Monday.

In the Twitter posts below, we also added a video of Ghana star Asamoah Gyan talking about the Black Stars performance against Bafana, and their own readiness for the Afcon.

Meanwhile, Banyana Banyana crashed out of the World Cup on Monday night, losing 4-0 to Germany in their third group game.

South Africa lost all three of their games in France, previously losing to Spain and China, and aptain Janine Van Wyk posted a special message underlining how proud she is of her team.

There is also a studio discussion from eNCA on what Banyana's poor World Cup experience will mean in the long run.

Finally, we contrast that with an earllier video, from the BBC, of the South African stars expressing their excitement before the game against Germany.

Many South Africans may be disappointed with their results, but the players will also look back at these trips and will never forget walking onto the biggest stage, touring France and coming up against the toughest opposition in the world.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

