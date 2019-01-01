EXTRA TIME: Okocha, Omeruo, Arsenal celebrate Alex Iwobi at 23

Social media has been bubbling with greetings for the Arsenal forward who is a year older today

legend Jay-Jay Okocha, defender Kenneth Omeruo, Premier League outfit and the Nigeria Football Federation joined Alex Iwobi in celebrating his 23rd birthday on Friday.

The celebration comes a day after the forward was missing in the Gunners' 3-1 defeat of in the first leg of their Uefa semi-final clash.

Certain club and international teammates took to their Instagram stories to celebrate the Nigeria star, his uncle Okocha and his club sent their best wishes with pictures of their favourite moments from the past year.