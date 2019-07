EXTRA TIME: Nigerian Presidency receives Super Eagles in Abuja

Gernot Rohr and his players were received by top government dignitaries on Friday morning, after their third-place victory over Tunisia in Egypt

The Super Eagles were welcomed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, who was representing the President of , Muhammadu Buhari.

Gernot Rohr and his men were also received by a host of top dignitaries in the country’s capital city, Abuja.