EXTRA TIME: Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho kick off vacation in style

After ten months of intense club football, the Nigeria internationals took time off to refuel before next month's Afcon competition in Egypt

duo Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho have started their vacation before joining training camp for the 2019 .

The duo travelled to Saint-Tropez, a coastal town in , to relax and recharge.

Both players were included in Gernot Rohr’s 25-man provisional squad for the biennial tournament in and are expected to join the rest of their international teammates in Asaba on June 2 for the first training camp.

After helping Leicester City finish the 2018-19 campaign with a goalless draw against on Sunday, Ndidi and Iheanacho were spotted relaxing on a boat.