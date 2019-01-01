EXTRA TIME: Koulibaly, Gueye, Sarr celebrate Senegal at 59
Senegal stars including Kalidou Koulibaly, Idrissa Gueye, Ismaila Sarr, Keita Balde, Pape Souare have joined their compatriots in celebrating the country’s Independence Day.
Back in 1960, Senegal gained its independence from France on April 4, a year after it merged with French Sudan to form the Mali Federation.
Few months later, the federation split in August with Senegal and French Sudan [renamed Republic of Mali] each proclaiming their independence.
In Senegal, April 4 is celebrated as a national holiday and African players, despite their commitments at their respective clubs, took a break from their busy training schedules to mark the historic day.
Bonne fête de l’indépendance 🇸🇳 .— Ismaila Sarr (@izosarr) April 4, 2019
Un peuple - Un but - Une foi 🦁 #4Avril #Independanceday #Sénégal pic.twitter.com/C0nZb1RSdL
Bonne fête de l’indépendance à tous mes frères et sœurs. 🇸🇳 ᴜɴ Pᴇᴜᴘʟᴇ, ᴜɴ Bᴜᴛ, ᴜɴᴇ Fᴏɪ 🇸🇳 pic.twitter.com/cxvMlpLXV9— Idrissa Gana Gueye (@IGanaGueye) April 4, 2019
INDÉPENDANCE DAY— Pape Souarè (@papesouare) April 4, 2019
4-4-44
🇸🇳🇸🇳🇸🇳 pic.twitter.com/RQac1BlpMn