EXTRA TIME: Kalidou Koulibaly and Nicolas Pepe star in Fifa 19 Ultimate Team of the Week
Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly and Lille winger Nicolas Pepe have been named in this week's Fifa 19 Ultimate Team of the Week.
The duo played significant roles over the weekend as Napoli and Lille halted the title parties in Serie A and Ligue 1 with crucial wins.
Koulibaly inspired Carlo Ancelotti's men to a 3-1 win over Chievo with his first career brace on Sunday.
The victory delayed Juventus' bid to win the Italian top-flight and the Senegal international has been rewarded with an improved overall stats of 92.
💪 #TOTW with @DeBruyneKev, @kkoulibaly26, Nicolas Pepe, and @OfficialRadja! #FUT pic.twitter.com/ITuJA7V3ek— EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) April 17, 2019
In France, Pepe's outstanding display put PSG's title party on hold as his goal and brace of assists secured a 5-1 win for Lille on Sunday.
His impressive performance has been rewarded with a boosted overall rating of 88 and a spot in the midfield alongside Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and Inter Milan's Radja Nainggolan.