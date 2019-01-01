EXTRA TIME: Kaizer Chiefs fans complain while TS Galaxy celebrate Nedbank Cup glory

A whole day has passed by and Amakhosi fans are still talking about what has gone wrong at their beloved club

fans' frustrations reached fever pitch after the Nedbank Cup final against TS Galaxy on Saturday night.

The fans suffered between 2006 and 2013 when they failed to bring home the Premier Soccer League crown. Then Stuart Baxter reclaimed their glory, to bring back that title, winning it twice in three years.

Since Baxter left in 2013, Kaizer Chiefs cabinet has been barren and on Saturday night they had the ideal chance of winning at least a Cup again.

Instead, the supporters got even more embarrassed, losing to lower division side, TS Galaxy 1-0 in the final.

We normally don't run two features on the reaction of a big game, but the response of Chiefs fans has been so overwhelming, that we wanted to capture the mood throughout the weekend. It is a painful time to be a Chiefs supporter, as social media proves to anyone reading through their fan reactions.

We take you through the new reactions on Sunday, after the supporters already slept through their nightmare result against Galaxy.

Then there's also a number of tributes to TS Galaxy, toasting a historic Nedbank Cup victory with photos and videos from the media at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

@KaizerChiefs Please respond, we want to understand the thinking as w deal with our misery.The understand will help the healing process — Norman More (@norman_more) May 19, 2019

The recruitment policy @KaizerChiefs is not working. U can't just buy players cos they are good for their team, therefore it qualifies them to play for @KaizerChiefs. Billiat, Castro were great for @Masandawana .it's important to know identity of ur team wena Bobby. — Bheki Nkoana (@BHEKINKOANA) May 19, 2019

Kaizer Chiefs family must sit back, relax and watch other kids being given awards for their hardwork. #PSLAwards19 — Phakwago T (@thabisophakwago) May 19, 2019

The old me will have been so pissed off at that #KaizerChiefs loss — Madumetša (@TeffuJoy) May 19, 2019

I know nothing about soccer, but I was just thinking that sometimes life will do a Kaizer Chiefs on you. 😭😭 — Mthandeni Mtywaru (@Mtywaru) May 19, 2019

This is unlike @KaizerChiefs admin, they didn’t thanked supporters that went to stadium yesterday. Last update is full time score against galaxy. Makhosi r u there @KaizerChiefs @kaizerm_jnr — Madimetja Gololo (@madimep14) May 19, 2019

@KaizerChiefs you've been breaking our hearts the entire season. Something has to give pic.twitter.com/dTn7QiekFd — Mbuyisa (@Rasoa_Makhubu) May 19, 2019

Kaizer Chiefs made a premature decision to have their year end ceremony awards for players given yet another disastrous season. That decision was primarily based on their expected triumph of the Nedbank Cup. We all know what happened last night, they should revisit that decision. — TeaTee (@thatomolorane) May 19, 2019

Listening to Radio 2000. Kaizer Chiefs fans are so hurt saying Bobby should be fired from i-team katatakhe 🤣😂 — Lindi Mlandu (@Mandlovu_) May 19, 2019

Hey @CapeTownCityFC I just want to let you know that I am joining you guys as a fan next season,I am done with Kaizer Chiefs and don't worry about transfer fee because I am free transfer 😂 — Kevin Harmse (@kevzstar04) May 19, 2019

Kaizer Chiefs might need to really think about what Rulani said about their team sometime back, from Solinas to Middendrop nothing has changed in the context of how Kaizer Chiefs approach games!! — Maktub (@Lungisa35) May 19, 2019

@KaizerChiefs @kaizerm_jnr @alfavina these are the players I think should leave.

Bernard Parker, if he doesn't, he should become a bench player and not play full 90 minutes. Parker can't produce one perfect set piece delivery. Shouts at teammates. No influence at all. — Gemini (@MotsoAphi) May 19, 2019

If lose the UCL final to , it won't be half as bad as Kaizer Chiefs losing another opportunity to win a trophy, this time to TS Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup final. After disappointed, Galaxy's done the world of underdogs proud. Showed how to do it https://t.co/znPgdB4Lrz — Ignat Football (@IgnatFootball) May 18, 2019

If I was Chiefs, I’d be calling up Wits today and asking them how much I’d need to pay to get Thabang Monare...



Finding a long-term Katsande replacement should be their main aim, and Monare would be perfect. — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) May 19, 2019

The beauty of the #nedbankcup! — yusuf variava (@yusuf_variava) May 18, 2019

Respect to the few Chiefs supporters who have remained to pay respects to deserved #NedbankCup champions and history-makers @TSGALAXYFC. pic.twitter.com/P45NrmAnYt — Chad Klate (@CKlatey) May 18, 2019

Hail to the Champions! Football history books have been re-written. I’m proud of all of you who believed in TS Galaxy FC! Join the movement - comment with your name & no with the words #TSG Siyadumuza pic.twitter.com/6lJEenpFBQ — Tim Sukazi (@SukaziTim) May 19, 2019

David walking off the battlefield like... #TSGalaxy pic.twitter.com/37Fi6TlJBJ — TS Galaxy FC (@TSGALAXYFC) May 19, 2019

A year ago Tsego was at Stars of Africa Football Academy and tonight he wins a Nedbank Cup Medal.This is really the Cup of Dreams pic.twitter.com/kCU4sQ0MJo — Farouk Khan (@FaroukKhan9) May 18, 2019

Nedbank Cup Champion

Ka leboga morena jeso ❤️🙏🏾😭 pic.twitter.com/kkOhYXCbSM — German International 🇩🇪 (@Ballack34) May 18, 2019

I guess the legendary Dr MamMahlangu is the lucky charm for @TSGALAXYFC

Honor your mothers and Grace shall follow you .

Great performance from this young team and very unfortunate for Chiefs. The players are really heartbroken.#2019NedbankCupChampionsTsGalaxy👏 pic.twitter.com/WkF3XuiVr0 — Amanda toki Dlamini (@Amanda_Dlamini9) May 18, 2019