EXTRA TIME: Gor Mahia fans now want a date with Manchester City

K'Ogalo fans insist they are beyond the Kenyan league and should now be 'promoted' to play in the English Premier League

fans took their Kenyan Premier League ( ) title celebrations a notch higher on Saturday.

K’Ogalo were crowned for a record 18th KPL title despite a 1-1 draw against Posta at Machakos Stadium. Gor Mahia had already clinched the title in midweek after another 1-1 draw against at the same venue.

During the coronation, K’Ogalo fans sung, "We want to play against . KPL is not at our level, we are above KPL," as the team received the trophy.

One of the fans later told Goal, “We are tired of winning the KPL title season in season out. I think Gor Mahia now deserves to play in the English Premier League alongside Manchester City, and .

“We are now beyond this KPL stuff and must turn to international and compete with teams that are our age mates. This team does not belong to play in .”

Gor Mahia will now shift their focus to the Caf where they hope to qualify for the group stage next season.