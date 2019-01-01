EXTRA TIME: Gor Mahia fans now want a date with Manchester City
Gor Mahia fans took their Kenyan Premier League (KPL) title celebrations a notch higher on Saturday.
K’Ogalo were crowned for a record 18th KPL title despite a 1-1 draw against Posta Rangers at Machakos Stadium. Gor Mahia had already clinched the title in midweek after another 1-1 draw against Vihiga United at the same venue.
During the coronation, K’Ogalo fans sung, "We want to play against Manchester City. KPL is not at our level, we are above KPL," as the team received the trophy.
One of the fans later told Goal, “We are tired of winning the KPL title season in season out. I think Gor Mahia now deserves to play in the English Premier League alongside Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal.
“We are now beyond this KPL stuff and must turn to international and compete with teams that are our age mates. This team does not belong to play in Kenya.”
Gor Mahia will now shift their focus to the Caf Champions League where they hope to qualify for the group stage next season.