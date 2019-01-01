EXTRA TIME: Egypt unveil mascot for 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

The North African country are gearing up to host the continent's biggest football competition next month

The Organizing Committee of the has revealed the official mascot for the continental showpiece in .

This year’s Afcon is set to run from June 21 to July 19 with 24 countries battling for glory.

Article continues below

After a long journey .. He is finally here .. Say Hi to our special host for the AFCON 2019 👋

بعد رحلة طويلة .. لقد وصل أخيرا .. رحبوا معنا بمضيفنا الخاص في كأس أفريقيا 2019 😉#مصر_٢٠١٩ #Egypt_2019 pic.twitter.com/5uoC4XmSVL — اللجنة المنظمة لكأس أفريقيا 2019 (@Egypt2019) May 19, 2019

On Sunday, the LOC revealed a street footballer named Tut who displays the Egyptian culture as the mascot.

Tut is a 12-year-old child wearing an Egyptian shirt and a pharaonic outfit and has his foot on the official ball for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

This is TUT's profile .. And we will know him better during the competition😉هذه هي بطاقة تعارف توت .. سنتعرف عليه أكثر خلال البطولة 😌#مصر_٢٠١٩ #Egypt_2019 pic.twitter.com/nw7Yn3K0QL — اللجنة المنظمة لكأس أفريقيا 2019 (@Egypt2019) May 19, 2019

will open the tournament with a fixture against Zimbabwe at the Cairo International Stadium on June 21.