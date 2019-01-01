EXTRA TIME: Ayub Timbe to fly two Harambee Stars fans to the Afcon

The Beijing Renhe forward has vowed to fly lucky fans to witness the 32nd Afcon edition and Kenya's sixth appearance in Cairo

Harambee Stars forward Ayub Timbe has committed himself to fly two fans to watch the (Afcon) in .

Timbe, whose assist helped Michael Olunga score 's goal in the 1-1 draw against the Democratic Republic of Congo, wants two Kenyans to enjoy the experience of the national team.

Harambee Stars drew 1-1 with DR Congo in a friendly which was the last match in their preparations based in Europe. They will leave for on June 19 and open their campaign against on June 23 in Cairo.

"It was my dream as a young boy to ever represent my country at the Afcon. I want to invite two people to join me through this road. In two days I will be giving a full trip to Cairo for the Afcon to two of you guys," Timbe said in a post on his Facebook page.

Kenya will also face Cecafa rivals , and in Group C as they strive to progress to the knockout stage of the competition.