EXTRA TIME: Ayub Timbe to fly two Harambee Stars fans to the Afcon
Harambee Stars forward Ayub Timbe has committed himself to fly two fans to watch the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt.
Timbe, whose assist helped Michael Olunga score Kenya's goal in the 1-1 draw against the Democratic Republic of Congo, wants two Kenyans to enjoy the experience of the national team.
Harambee Stars drew 1-1 with DR Congo in a friendly which was the last match in their preparations based in Europe. They will leave for Egypt on June 19 and open their campaign against Algeria on June 23 in Cairo.
"It was my dream as a young boy to ever represent my country at the Afcon. I want to invite two people to join me through this road. In two days I will be giving a full trip to Cairo for the Afcon to two of you guys," Timbe said in a post on his Facebook page.
Kenya will also face Cecafa rivals Tanzania, and Senegal in Group C as they strive to progress to the knockout stage of the competition.