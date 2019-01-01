EXTRA TIME: Arsenal fan in Kenya celebrates graduation with message from Unai Emery

Kelvin Ndirangu Njama received a signed letter from the Arsenal coach just a day before his graduation ceremony on Friday

A Kenyan English Premier League fan was left on cloud nine after sent him a congratulatory message on his graduation from Kenyatta University.

Kelvin Ndirangu Njama, an ardent Arsenal fan, received the message in a letter signed by the Gunners coach Unai Emery, a day before his big day.

The letter from Arsenal to Njama read in part, “I want to send my congratulations to you as you graduate from Kenyatta University.

“I have read that you are a passionate supporter, I too am very passionate and excited about the journey we are taking together.

“I thank you for your support and your emotion, we play for our supporters and you are with this team.”

On Friday, Kenyatta University celebrated its 46th graduation and Njama was among the over 8,000 students who graduated during the ceremony.

@NdiranguK The journey of life brings both challenges and chances. May you carry your spirit to snatch the chances and beat the challenges. Congratulations on your graduation. May you live a proud life.#KU46thGraduation pic.twitter.com/xCZSbBiDrd — JUJA (@_carryone) July 26, 2019

Arsenal, , , Hotspur and are among the Premier League teams with a huge following in despite playing abroad.