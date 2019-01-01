Afcon
Africa Cup of Nations

EXTRA TIME: Africa's impressed with Afcon 2019 after Madagascar and Guinea entertain neutrals

We've witnessed the end of Day 2 at the Afcon finals and many fans are already claiming that this is a special tournament in the making

The fourth game of the Africa Cup of Nations proved to be the most entertaining so far.

That is going by the goals scored as Madagascar and Guinea provided enough drama to intrigue neutrals across the continent.

Sory Kaba placed Guinea ahead in the 34th minute. Then in the second half Madagascar shocked Africa with two quick goals to take the lead. Anicet Abel (49th minute) and Carolus Andriamatsinoro (55th minute) were the scorers.

Francois Kamano saved Guinea's blushes when he converted a penalty in the 66th minute to make it 2-2. After that it was anybody's game but it ended all square.

As we can see from the Twitter experience during the game, this encounter really captured the imagination of fans all around.

For the most part, supporters were amazed by Madagascar's comeback or believed that Guinea let themselves down.

Neurals are starting to wonder that if the action continues this way, then it could be their best Afcon experience so far.

We also provide some early footage of the team's arriving at the stadium before the match, and the historic moment of Madagascar's national anthem sung at a major tournament.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

