Explained: Why VAR didn't overturn FA Cup semi-final penalty decision for foul on Man City's Bernardo Silva despite Daniel Jebbison appearing to get touch on ball

Manchester City took a lead into half-time of the FA Cup semi-final after Riyad Mahrez converted a penalty, despite claims it shouldn't have stood.

Mahrez fires City ahead from spot

Jebbison had brought down Bernardo Silva in box

Claimed that he got ball first

WHAT HAPPENED? After a strong start to the game in the FA Cup semi-final, Sheffield United's hard work was undone when Daniel Jebbison's rash challenge on Silva resulted in the Portuguese midfielder tumbling to the floor inside the box and winning City a penalty. Mahrez stepped up to convert in style, although there were suggestions that the decision should've been overturned by VAR.

WHY WAS IT GIVEN? Blades fans were naturally frustrated to see their side head into half-time losing thanks to a penalty and felt hard done by, with replays showing that Jebbison perhaps got a toe to the ball as well as Silva. However, the decision was not deemed a clear and obvious error due to the rash nature of the challenge, with insufficient video evidence to overturn, and was upheld as a result.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Paul Heckingbottom's team had made a solid account of themselves in the opening 45 minutes despite having to do without the likes of James McAtee and Tommy Doyle due to rules on playing against one's parent club, but they conceded at a tough time just before the interval.

WHAT NEXT? Manchester City will try to pad their advantage after their break and reach the FA Cup final with a win.