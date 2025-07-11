Explained: Why Real Madrid will not play Fluminense in a third-place play-off at Club World Cup

Real Madrid will not be facing Fluminense in a third-place play-off at the FIFA Club World Cup, with both teams being released from the competition.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Heavyweight outfits from Spain and Brazil had been hoping to compete for the ultimate prize at a global gathering in the United States. Their respective bids for more major silverware have, however, come to a close.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

La Liga giants Real suffered a humbling 4-0 defeat to Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain in their semi-final, while Fluminense went down 2-0 to Premier League outfit Chelsea.

Article continues below

Getty Images Sport

DID YOU KNOW?

PSG and Chelsea are set to face off at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday, but no bronze medals will be handed out. FIFA has agreed that, at the end of a tournament played in sweltering conditions, Real and Fluminense are free to head home - meaning that there will be no third-place play-off for the first time at a Club World Cup event.

TELL ME MORE

Madrid saw their 2024-25 campaign reach 68 games in all competitions, with Kylian Mbappe and Co in need of a rest before the new La Liga season gets underway for them against Osasuna on August 19.

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT?

Fluminense finished as runners-up at the 2023 Club World Cup, as they suffered defeat to Manchester City in the final, but there will be no back-to-back podiums for them as they ready themselves for a return to domestic duty against Cruzeiro on July 18.